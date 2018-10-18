NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups from Week 7

In Week 6 of the NFL, we witnessed two of the best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, in the league, lead their teams to victory with last-minute game-winning drives. These drives show why they are always in the Greatest of All Time conversation.

While Brady had played a previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers needed a magical Rodgers comeback against the bottom feeders San Francisco 49ers who tied for the league-worst 1-5 record.

Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers eked out two close games. Texans got gifted for third week in a row, this time in the form of quarterback Nathan Peterman, who for some reasons finds a way to play in the league, despite showing time to time he is not ready to play yet. Steelers on another hand, down by 1 point found a wide open Antonio Brown with for a game-winning touchdown. Brown will never be that open ever again, he was that open.

Talking about the Texans, they are not only fortunate to win last three games, somehow they are tied for the top of their division. They are tied with 3-3 with Jaguars and Titans, with a date with Jaguars for division lead coming up this Sunday, more on that later. AFC South was supposed to be improved and dominating, instead, they are again the worst division in the league.

AFC South teams are 2-6 in last 2 weeks, with both the wins by the Texans. I had two teams making the playoffs from the south in AFC, but looks like only one 8-8 or a 9-7 team will win the fourth seed.

As bad as AFC South and AFC as a whole looks, the final week will be interesting to see with multiple teams fighting for the final wild-card spot. The LA Chargers and two of Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be fighting for the two wild-card spots. AFC North is back to its 2012-14 dominance and LA Chargers are finally getting their groove back. It will be interesting to see which teams will be playing in January.

Enough of future, which is 10 weeks away, let's look at the current week. I struck out last week with all my predictions didn't fare well. Let's see how week 7 works out.

