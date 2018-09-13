NFL 2018/19: Major Talking Points From Week 1

The NFL season is finally underway, with all 32 teams playing their first games of the season. As always there were some blowout wins, a few narrow victories and a couple of upsets.

Today I am going to go through the major talking points from the first week of NFL action.

1. The Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills were expected to be one of the worst teams this year, but no one imagined they would be as bad as they were on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Granted, the Ravens have a very strong defensive unit and have improved on the offensive side of the ball. But still, you wouldn’t have expected such a blowout victory like the 3-47 scoreline that was on the board at the end of the 4th quarter.

Nathan Peterman was the sacrificial lamb for the Bills. The Bills hierarchy didn’t want to throw rookie, Josh Allen, in against one of the best defenses in the league. So poor Nathan Peterman had to dust off the memories of his 5 INT display against the Chargers last season, and take the snaps under center to start the 2018 campaign.

It was a disaster as many expected. Peterman finished with a 0.00 QB rating, 24 yards on 18 attempts and 2 INTs. He wasn’t given much help from his O Line, which is one of the worst in the league and his receivers struggled to get separation. He was hooked after the Ravens accumulated a huge lead, meaning Josh Allen was given a brief run out.

Shady McCoy struggled to get anything going on the ground, with just 7 attempts before being rested. There was no need to risk the Bills' prize asset in a game that was well and truly lost.

The only way is up, right? Look for Allen to be the starter in week 2.

2. Fitzmagic!!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Well, not many people saw this result coming. Not only did the Bucs upset the odds by beating the Saints 48-40 in an absolute slobber knocker, but the bearded veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick, threw for 417 yards and 4 TDs! It was an incredible display from Fitzpatrick, who also added a score with his legs to lead all QBs in fantasy scoring with an outrageous 42.28 points.

It was a shambolic display from both defenses, with WRs Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Desean Jackson, Mike Evans and Ted Ginn all having big days. If Fitz manages to keep up a solid level of play, then Jameis Winston may struggle to reclaim his starting spot.

The resurgent Bucs get a tough Eagles defense next, with the Saints welcoming the Cleveland Browns to Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Both teams will have to improve on the defensive side of the ball if they want to have successful seasons.