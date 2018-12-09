NFL 2018: Week 14 - Preview

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Potential game of the week - Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

The time has come again, a few games left until the playoffs and here the two teams are right in the thick of it. Century Link Field in Seattle is one of the toughest stadiums to play in, and this game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings will be a tightly contested game.

The Minnesota Vikings will have to rely on their trio of receivers in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph to score for the Vikings as lately, the Seahawks have been good against the run, which means Dalvin Cook might have a tough game. The play of quarterback will be the key for the scoring to happen if the Kirk Cousins that we all thought all year would show up for the Vikings.

The Vikings defence will be trying to win on the road, which will be hard because that is where Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson plays his best. Players like Doug Baldwin and Rashaad Penny have been spark plugs of late, but the key is the defence of the Seahawks led by their true defence leader Bobby Wagner they will be in tight to stop the Vikings offence.

Minnesota Vikings offence and defences will have to be aware of one of the loudest stadiums in all of the NFL. The 12th man can be a difference maker when it mainly comes to the Vikings offence, and they will have to have some way of signalling, so they don't get a lot of false start penalties.

