NFL 2018: Week 2 Predictions

With week 1 in the books, week 2 is fast approaching. It’s safe to say I didn’t predict the Cleveland Browns taking the Steelers to overtime, with the match eventually ending in a draw. With another 16 matchups taking place over the next few days, here are my predictions for the winners and losers of those matches.

Ravens vs Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Indianapolis Colts

The Bengals host the Ravens on this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup. Both teams won their week 1 games, with the Ravens destroying the Bills, and the Bengals beating the Colts. I see this match being a tight one, with the Ravens just coming out on top. Joe Flacco looked impressive in last week’s blowout victory.

Maybe the addition of Lamar Jackson has given him the kick up the backside that he needed. Joe Mixon was another player with an impressive showing in week 1. This will be a much tougher challenge against a stout Ravens defense. I can see the Ravens picking off Andy Dalton at least twice.

RAVENS WIN

Panthers vs Falcons

Cam Newton takes his Carolina Panthers into Atlanta to face Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Ryan had a torrid first week to the season. He missed throws that he should have been making, as well as forcing the ball to Julio when Tevin Coleman was wide open to win the game.

Both teams are missing players, with Greg Olsen missing for the Panthers and Deion Jones and Keanu Neal missing on the defense for Atlanta. That being said, I see Ryan having a bounce-back game, and therefore leading the Falcons to victory. This divisional matchup should be a good one.

FALCONS WIN

Chargers vs Bills

Well, this one is simple for me. The Chargers looked great on offense last week against the Chiefs, despite ending up with the loss. It was their inability to cover Tyreek Hill that lost them the game. The Buffalo Bills were absolutely atrocious in week 1, being completely blown out by the Ravens.

This time Josh Allen gets the start under center, his first start in the NFL. It could be a rough night for him behind a porous offensive line. The Chargers are missing DE Joey Bosa, who is out with a foot injury, but they still have enough playmakers on D to make this night to forget for Allen.

CHARGERS WIN

Vikings vs Packers

This one all depends on the availability of Aaron Rodgers. If he doesn’t play, then it will be a fun night for the Vikings defense. However, I fully expect him to play on Sunday, even if he doesn’t log any practice time this week. This could be a high scoring matchup with Kirk Cousins getting more accustomed to his weapons on offense. As much as this hurts me to say (being a Packers fan), I see the Vikings coming out as narrow winners.

VIKINGS WIN