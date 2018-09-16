Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NFL 2018: Week 2 Studs

Brad Sinclair-Jones | Cover Four Football Takes
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25   //    16 Sep 2018, 19:30 IST

Week 1 was full of big scoring fantasy displays from a number of players. James Conner, Alvin Kamara, Tyreek Hill and Michael Thomas all scored above 30 points (in half PPR leagues) for their owners and most likely won them their game-weeks.

Here I take a look at a few players who I expect to have big outings over the second weekend of the season. (Note: I have excluded the so-called ‘elite players’ such as Antonio Brown and Todd Gurley etc. We all know they are going to be great.)

Texans D/ST

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The Texans get a tasty matchup against a banged-up Tennessee Titans in week 2. Fresh off of the back of a 2 sack, 1 INT, 2 fumble recovery display against the Patriots, this dominant Texans D gets to face a Titans side that are without Taylor Lewan, Jack Conklin and Delanie Walker. The Titans may also be forced to play their 3rd string RT, with backup Tyler Marz signed from the practice squad to replace Dennis Kelly (illness).

The Titans may also be without Marcus Mariota who is suffering from a pinched nerve in his elbow, on his throwing side. If Mariota has to miss time then Blaine Gabbert will be the man to take snaps under center. The Texans D are going to FEAST.

Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns v New York Giants
Cleveland Browns v New York Giants

Landry has had a good start to life in Cleveland. In his week 1 matchup against the Steelers, Landry recorded 7 catches for 106 yards. This week he gets to face a Saints defense that was torched by Ryan Fitzpatrick and co. Another reason for Landry being a must play is the recent news about Josh Gordon.

Gordon is set to be released by the Browns on Monday, if he isn’t traded before then. The Browns have apparently run out of patience and trust with their troubled wideout. With Gordon out of the mix, Landry will see a big uptick in targets. That is until a big name replacement is signed…(cough, Dez Bryant, cough). Bless em.

