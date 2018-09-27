NFL 2018: Week 3 Major Talking Points

With week 3 over and done with, week 4 rears its head with the Vikings facing the Rams in a big-time matchup on TNF fast approaching. Before that gets underway, I’m going to list my 5 major talking points from the week 3 action.

Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

It seems to be a weekly occurrence that at least one star player goes down with a torn ACL. Unfortunately for 49ers fans it was handsome Jimmy’s turn to suffer the dreaded tear. The 49ers haven’t had much luck this season, with hotly tipped RB Jerick McKinnon suffering the same fate in preseason.

The loss of Garoppolo leaves a much bigger void though. CJ Beathard is next man up for the Niners, which won’t excite many fans around the NFL. Beathard played in 7 games last season, throwing 4 TDs and 6 INTS, with a QB rating of 69.2. The rest of the season looks bleak for the 49ers.

The Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings

What the sweet hell happened to the Vikings this past Sunday. After pulling off an impressive comeback against the Packers in week 2, the Vikings faced the lowly Buffalo Bills. They were projected as 17.5 points favourites before kick off and seemed to have the Bills beaten all over the field…..on paper.

The Bills ended up dismantling the Vikings, and in particular Kirk Cousins. Cousins threw 1 INT and lost 2 fumbles in an off day for the whole Vikings team. The Bills dominated from start to finish and eventually ended up winning the game 27-6, much to the chagrin of Cousins and Diggs fantasy owners, me included.