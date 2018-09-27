Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NFL 2018: Week 3 Major Talking Points

Brad Sinclair-Jones | Cover Four Football Takes
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    27 Sep 2018, 01:37 IST

With week 3 over and done with, week 4 rears its head with the Vikings facing the Rams in a big-time matchup on TNF fast approaching. Before that gets underway, I’m going to list my 5 major talking points from the week 3 action.

Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

It seems to be a weekly occurrence that at least one star player goes down with a torn ACL. Unfortunately for 49ers fans it was handsome Jimmy’s turn to suffer the dreaded tear. The 49ers haven’t had much luck this season, with hotly tipped RB Jerick McKinnon suffering the same fate in preseason.

The loss of Garoppolo leaves a much bigger void though. CJ Beathard is next man up for the Niners, which won’t excite many fans around the NFL. Beathard played in 7 games last season, throwing 4 TDs and 6 INTS, with a QB rating of 69.2. The rest of the season looks bleak for the 49ers.

The Minnesota Vikings


Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings

What the sweet hell happened to the Vikings this past Sunday. After pulling off an impressive comeback against the Packers in week 2, the Vikings faced the lowly Buffalo Bills. They were projected as 17.5 points favourites before kick off and seemed to have the Bills beaten all over the field…..on paper.

The Bills ended up dismantling the Vikings, and in particular Kirk Cousins. Cousins threw 1 INT and lost 2 fumbles in an off day for the whole Vikings team. The Bills dominated from start to finish and eventually ended up winning the game 27-6, much to the chagrin of Cousins and Diggs fantasy owners, me included.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams
Brad Sinclair-Jones | Cover Four Football Takes
ANALYST
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for Week 4
RELATED STORY
NFL: Meet The First Female NFL Commentators
RELATED STORY
NFL: Vikings Sign Kicker Dan Bailey; Cut Daniel Carlson
RELATED STORY
Buffalo Bills Pull Off Largest Upset in Modern NFL History
RELATED STORY
Protecting the Quarterback, Destroying the Game: The Tale...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: NFC North – Projected Starters – Fantasy Football
RELATED STORY
NFL: Best Wide Receivers of All-Time
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018/19: Major Talking Points From Week 1
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for Week 3
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 NFL Matchups for Week 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us