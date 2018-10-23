NFL 2018: Week 7 Talking Points

With week 7 in the books (bar MNF), week 8 is fast approaching. Before that gets underway, I’m going to list my 5 major talking points from the week 7 action.

Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets

Adam Thielen, record holder. Who would have thought it?! Thielen continued his meteoric rise with his 7th consecutive 100-yard receiving game. He now holds the record for the most 100 yard games to start the season and is now 1 game off equalling Calvin Johnson’s 8 game record at any point in the season.

You wouldn’t bet against Thielen continuing his streak as he comes up against the Saints and their struggling defense. In a game which is likely to be a shoot-out, Thielen will likely receive double-digit targets again. He has 5 TDs through 7 games, which is 1 more than he scored in the whole 2017 season. He really has cemented himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, despite coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Inspiring.

Kareem Hunt

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt’s play has improved game on game this season. His 3 TDs in week 7 added to the 6 he had already tallied this season. Pat Mahomes looks like the real deal, and is consistently providing the Chiefs with scoring opportunities. His play has really elevated Hunt’s fantasy potential.

His 34.60 return in week 7 is his highest since week 15 last season. His inclusion in the passing game is a nice surprise, as it was a cause for concern at times in 2017. Hunt has had 5 receptions in the last 2 games and that sort of usage really gives his fantasy outlook a higher floor. Hunt looks to be locked in as a top 8 back for the rest of the season.