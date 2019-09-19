NFL 2019: After a short sample size, the Indianapolis Colts look to be in good hands with Jacoby Brissett at the helm

Andrew Thomison FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3 // 19 Sep 2019, 08:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jacoby Brissett

No one truly knew what the Indianapolis Colts would look like post-Andrew Luck. Colts fans everywhere were anxious to see what newly starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett could bring to the table.

Still, not all fans were exactly 'thrilled' about having their new starting quarterback. In fact, many were skeptical and rightfully so. After all, Brissett's only true action as Indy's starter was in 2017, where he played behind one of the worst Colts teams in the last decade. This, of course, was highlighted by the NFL's worst offensive line, a defense that couldn't find their way even if you gave them a map and compass, and an offense that lacked poise, consistency, and explosiveness for a good portion of that season.

I mean, it's not exactly easy to take over for a quarterback like one of Andrew Luck's caliber. But in his first in-game action since the 2017 season, Brissett performed extremely well against a very stout and aggressive Chargers defense that possesses some of the leagues' most premier players in Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, and Casey Hayward.

Going 21-of-27 with 190 passing yards and two passing touchdowns is certainly no easy task for any NFL quarterback. Don't get me wrong, 190 passing yards isn't something to be doing somersaults over, per se. But when you factor in Marlon Mack's big day (25 carries for 174 yards and 1 touchdown), it brings a different perspective while looking at Brissett's numbers.

What was most impressive, though, was Brissett's poise, accuracy, and game-tying touchdown drive towards the end of the fourth quarter. With his back against the wall and the entire weight of the Colts franchise essentially resting on his right shoulder, Brissett orchestrated a 16-play, 80-yard drive to help deliver the final blow in eliminating what was once a 24-9 deficit. It was a hard-fought game nonetheless, despite the 30-24 loss in overtime.

Going into Week 2, the Colts were on the road for a second straight week facing division rivals Tennessee Titans who were coming off a rousing performance of their own, in which they obliterated the Cleveland Browns by a score of 43-13. But much like every other NFL team, Tennessee too had their personal demons to deal with. And one of those demons was finding a way to beat the Indianapolis Colts, who were victorious against the Titans in 17 of their last 20 matchups.

After an impressive Week 1 performance, Brissett was looking to continue his strong start to the 2019 season. This game felt different, though. Despite going toe-to-toe with one of the league's top teams in the Chargers, this divisional road matchup seemed like a must-win if the Colts wanted to keep what many consider to be a very thin playoff chance alive and well. Starting 0-2 would've made the margin for error very minuscule, especially with their schedule being abundantly harder this season.

Passing-wise, Brissett was average at best, going 17-of-28 for 146 yards. But don't let the numbers fool you, as the offense seemed to be clicking on all cylinders throughout most of the afternoon. Despite not having many passing yards, Brissett managed to toss a career-high three touchdowns, including the game-winner to T.Y. Hilton.

A running game that was superlative just a week prior had struggled all game long to find any sort of rhythm. And when the Colts needed a big play, running back Jordan Wilkins burst onto the scene with a huge 55-yard run, putting Indianapolis in prime scoring position.

Advertisement

However, Brissett's mistakes didn't go unnoticed either. He did throw his first interception of the season to former Patriot teammate Logan Ryan, after staring down T.Y. Hilton and delivering a ball that may have been slightly underthrown. But that interception was more of a good play by Ryan and less of a read by Brissett.

My biggest concern, or 'flaw' if you will, was the lack of an aerial attack and more of a quick-paced, mid-ranged throwing kind of offense. There's no question Brissett has the arm strength and the appropriate arsenal of weaponry too.

Yes, the Colts currently rank 3rd in the NFL in rushing yards accumulated per game with 185.0. But the offense also ranks dead last in passing yards per game with only 147.0, which is something that needs drastic improvement if the Colts wish to get back to being a top 10 offense this season. Going into Week 3, Brissett and Indy have their first home matchup against a very tough and physical Atlanta Falcons secondary.

Going against an elite secondary that consists of star-studded players like Desmond Trufant, Ricardo Allen, and ball-hawking safety Keanu Neal, even at home, isn't going to be easy. But it could exactly be the need of the hour for the Colts' passing attack that has, in large part, avoided the home-run hitting plays that we saw so often just a season ago.

Ultimately, there's no question that over the course of two weeks, Brissett has fared well against two very stout and dynamic defenses. On the year, he's currently 38-of-55 (69% completion rate), with a 5:1 TD:INT ratio and a 107.7 QBR. When you consider the level of competition that Brissett's faced these last two weeks, those numbers are quite impressive. Although we've only been given a 2-game sample size, the Colts seem to have the utmost confidence in Brissett and what he can potentially be for their organization.