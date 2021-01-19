NFL 2020-21: Top 10 Available Free Agents & Predicted Destinations (part l)

The only problem with the NFL is that there isn't enough of it: the regular season is a short one, running from September to January. What are we supposed to do with the other 8 months of the year?

Pro-tip : from mid-March all the way to mid-season, teams are allowed to snap up talent from the free agency pool, so I tend to get my fix there: the rumor mill, gossip columns, and highly opinionated punditry during this period help to fill the void left during football's absence.

2021 looks set to see some big moves; there are some genuine talents likely to switch uniforms during free agency -- hey! It's better than nothing, right? --

Let's take a look at the top 10 potential movers and shakers in the 2021 free agency pool (as of right now):

#10 OLB Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Buccaneers linebacker, Shaquil Barret is one of the very best in the NFL at his position. Asked to rush the passer with more regularity in recent seasons, Barret has rewarded Tampa coach, Bruce Arians' faith with some big performances and even better numbers: the former Bronco was the NFL's leading sack artist in 2019 (19.5 sacks) and has 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles on the year so far (Saints up next).

Barret's contract is up at the end of the season but doesn't be surprised to see Tampa try to restructure a few things to ensure the energetic LB sticks around. Barret is 28-years old and coming into the prime of his career; letting him go now would surely be a mistake.

#9 LB Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Lavonte David is also out of contract in Tampa at the end of the season.

The career-Buccaneer has been one of the best linebackers of the past decade and (though his 2020-21 stats might not be as padded as they could be) is still playing the game at a very high level and still capable of game-changing plays. There are plenty of Buccs fans still peeved that he wasn't named to the Pro Bowl, too.

It'll be up to the coach, Bruce Arians to balance the books, but similar to Shaq Barret, the smart money says David signs a 2-3-year contract-extension to remain in Florida: he's a Buccaneers' legend, still a top caliber linebacker, and who better for Devin White (who enjoyed a superb sophomore campaign in 2021) to learn from than LVD?

#8 T Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)

After missing the entirety of 2019-20 with Washington, Trent Williams returned in some style for the 49ers this season. The big tackle is a dependable plugin on the offensive line; capable of smothering the oncoming pass rush, and reliable across multiple blocking schemes.

Trent Williams already endured a lengthy contract holdout just last year with 'the football team, so it's unlikely he'll want to go back through it all again during the off-season. Expect to see him resign with the 49ers on something like a $20 million per year contract.

#7 S Anthony Harris (Minnesota Vikings)

The interceptions may have dried up for Anthony Harris this season, but the Vikings' safety has won over his fair share of admirers in the NFL during his 5-year stint in Minnesota. The University of Virginia talent demonstrates a true ability to read QBs and take up effective positions in coverage. His tackles per game output have also increased exponentially throughout his career.

The elite Vikings duo of Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith graded in the top 5 of all NFL safeties last season 💪 pic.twitter.com/ET8t0gk9yI — PFF (@PFF) September 2, 2020

Vikings legend, Harrison Smith is also coming to the end of a big-money contract, and there might not be quite enough room on the cap for the coach, Mike Zimmer to tie both players down to new deals.

The likes of the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, and perhaps even Washington could all do much worse than to take a look at Harris during the window should he become available.

#6 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ju Ju Smith Schuster is fit again and returned to some semblance of his previous form with the Steelers in 2020. Pittsburgh was named AFC North champions, and Ju Ju finished up with 831-yards and 9 touchdowns on the season. When you consider the fact the USC graduate still operates mostly on short inside routes and slants in his WR2/3 role, this is a fairly good return.

Pittsburgh has exciting, young receivers, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool among their corps (and on much lower salaries), so there's a big chance Steelers' crushing Wildcard loss to the Browns last Sunday was Smith-Schuster's last game.

Expect to see the likes of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and even the New England Patriots in the mix for his signature come free-agency. Still only 24-years old, Smith-Schuster's ceiling is still high if utilized in the right style of offense.

([Part ll, 5-1 coming tomorrow)