As the Arizona Cardinals emphatically defeated the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," Week 6 of NFL action came to an end. But not before delivering us its own share of drama and awe-inspiring gameplay.

One undefeated teams suffered its first loss in Week 6. A couple of winless teams earned their first victory in Week 6. Some unbeatens kept their records perfect, while some teams are still looking for their first W.

Some unexpected standouts made their mark in Week 6, and some stars reminded the league why they're at the top of the sport.

Here are the five best performances by offensive positional players from Week 6:

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB, Kansas City Chiefs

After exploding for 138 rushing yards in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1, former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire failed to log more than 65 yards in his next four games as the realities of the NFL set in for the rookie.

To add salt to his wounds, the Chiefs signed former Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell this week. Edwards-Helaire apparently took that personally as he decimated the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards on 26 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry as he helped the Chiefs return back to their winning ways in Week 6 after their shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

4. Kenyan Drake

RB, Arizona Cardinals

Similar to Edwards-Helaire, Kenyan Drake too was struggling recently in his role as the Arizona Cardinals lead back, failing to log more than 60 yards in three of his first five games.

With Arizona's backup running back Chase Edmonds stringing solid performances back-to-back, the onus was on Drake to put in a solid shift against the Dallas Cowboys' leaky defense in Week 6.

Boy, did he put up a performance for his critics, rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 38-10 rout, including a 69-yard TD in the fourth quarter. That put the icing on the cake as the Cardinals improved to a 4-2 record.

WR, Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones has been one of NFL's elite wide receivers since his introduction into the league in 2011. He has reached the 1,000-yard mark in seven of nine seasons, but he's always been notorious (ask fantasy football owners) for not scoring a lot of touchdowns.

Jones has had just one double-digit TD season in his career. In his last four seasons he's averages less than six scores per season. So witnessing a Julio Jones multi-touchdown game is a moment to cherish.

The moment came in Week 6, as Julio caught eight of his 10 targets for 137 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Falcons to their first win of the season, 40-23 over the Vikings.

2. Justin Jefferson

WR, Minnesota Vikings

While their season might be in shambles after Week 6 and they might be looking for a new quarterback by the end of it, the Minnesota Vikings can take pride in the fact that they were able to draft a like-for-like replacement for departed star receiver Stefon Diggs when they grabbed former LSU wideout Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson was the only bright light in an otherwise deplorable Week 6 performance by the Vikings offense against the Falcons as their record worsened to 1-5 this season.

The rookie wide receiver caught nine of his 11 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter. Jefferson now ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards.

1. Derrick Henry

RB, Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson put in a superlative performance in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, but unfortunately for him and the Texans, they came up against an immovable force called Derrick Henry who turned out to be their catalyst in defeat.

The Titans running back turned Superman for the day as he rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including a 94-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Henry called "game" in overtime when he took a check-down pass from QB Ryan Tannehill for 53 yards, then ran in the game-winning touchdown from the 5-yard line as the Titans improved to 5-0 this season.

Henry is the league leader in rushing yards and tied for second in rushing touchdowns this season.