2020 NFL Defense Rankings

It has been an up-and-down 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn't stop the league in any way or form despite the many cases happening in the league and games being postponed multiple times.

But this season has certainly brought many surprises, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Certain teams have come up as top-notch defenses, including teams that "experts" didn't believe would be good at all. Other defenses have regressed and seen better days.

Nonetheless, here are the top 5 defense in the league currently.

5. Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Yes, the team without a name makes it to this list. Washington has been one of the most consistent and underrated defenses this year, ranking in the top-10 since the season began. But their performance over the past several weeks has awarded the number 5 spot and it's simple, Washington's young defensive line has proven to be lethal and something of which opposing teams have taken note.

With the likes of rookie Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will have plenty of fun terrorizing offenses. Washington is currently allowing 309.5 yards on average to opposing teams, which is the 4th least in the league.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has proven to have a top-5 offense and defense, considering them as Superbowl favorites from the start because of this. Veterans Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh still have plenty of fuel left in their tank, allowing just 74.2 rushing yard per game, the least by any team in the league currently.

Despite allowing 269 receiving yards to Tyreek Hill, the Bucs secondary is still one of the best with some underrated backs. If defensive coordinator Todd Bowles can fix the issues in the secondary, it would be hard to imagine why the Bucs cannot make it further into the playoffs.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' success is mostly thanks to the defense, who has carried this team, only to be shutdown due to the lack of performance by Philip Rivers and the offense.

Their last game against the Tennessee Titans, in which the Colts lost 45-26, certainly doesn't help their case, but current must be given to the linebacker and secondary. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker Justin Houston have been the spark in which the Colts heavily needed, with young guys like DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard on the team.

They may not be able to survive in the playoffs for long, but it certainly shows a bright future for this team.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

They may be 11-0, but they aren't exactly the best defense in the league.

A Fumble, an Interception in the End Zone, & now a PICK6️⃣ as Joe Haden picks off RG3 & takes it to the 🏠!!! Pittsburgh would MISS the extra point tho, as they lead 6-0. pic.twitter.com/CWyqUO0YKQ — Oracle Sports (@OracleSports1) December 2, 2020

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked number two on this list, it is important to note what sort of teams the Steelers have faced so far. The Steelers have played only 3 teams that have a .500 or higher record currently, which says a lot about their schedule and the truth behind this team.

But nonetheless, the defensive line is on par with Washington's defensive line, but the secondary still has its kinks. Just this past week, the Steelers lost linebacker Bud Dupree, who was a major contributor to the defense. They have shown to be a scary defense and have shown flashes of the "Legion of Boom," which was considered one of the best defenses of the decade.

1. Los Angeles Rams

This shouldn't be a question mark, but the Los Angeles Rams have the most complete defense this season and that is what has given the Rams their wins this season.

The Los Angeles rams have the best defense in the NFL #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/AUMhbaQjCm — 𝓘𝓾𝓲𝓬𝓮 (@LArams4L) November 27, 2020

With the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Jordan Fuller, Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald, and many more, the Rams have shown to be a truly lethal defense. They are allowing just 206.5 passing yards and 93.2 rushing yards to opposing teams, it and shows. In Week 12, they allowed zero passing touchdowns by 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, had one interception on him, and allowed just one rushing touchdown despite their loss.

The defense is certainly set for a few more seasons, but they shouldn't rely on it to reach further into the postseason.