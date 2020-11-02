The Pittsburgh Steelers fought off the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

At 7-0, Pittsburgh is proving to the NFL that they're not finished.

When Ben Roethlisberger went down last season with an injury, many reporters started to count the Steelers out. Pittsburgh had to play the majority of the season with backup QB Mason Rudolph, and despite the downgrade still almost made the playoffs.

Everyone was wondering how Ben would play coming off the shoulder repair. This season, he has played like he has gotten a second life at an NFL career. Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,446 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has only thrown four interceptions in seven games.

How the Pittsburgh Steelers have fought off defeat

The Steelers' defense has been flying all over the field. The defense lost a key piece in linebacker Devin Bush to a torn ACL, after which many thought that the Pittsburgh Steelers would struggle.

They have proven everyone wrong. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has continued to make stops to help the Steelers win football games.

The Steelers offense has been clicking. Ben Roethlisberger has three wide receivers that are playing well and in Eric Ebron, the best tight end he has had since Heath Miller. Chase Claypool has come out and showed that he can be a valuable piece to the Steelers offense. JuJu Smith-Schuster has also had a great start to the season for the Steelers.

The big key to the Pittsburgh Steelers' success this season is that it has been a team effort. The Steelers have leaned on a different person each week to help them win games. Mike Tomlin has to be excited about the way his offense and defense are playing right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to look like the best team in the NFL.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers win streak end?

In the beginning of this season, many reporters were saying that the Baltimore Ravens could go undefeated. Those same reporters said that the Ravens were heavy favorites to win the AFC North. The Steelers silenced those reports.

Looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers' next three games, it's looking like the Steelers will stay unbeaten for awhile. Next week the Steelers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys. Then they're at home against the Cincinnati Bengals and travel to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a good shot at going into their Week 12 matchup against the Ravens sitting at 10-0. The Cowboys are struggling on both offense and defense. Jacksonville is also struggling to move the football and the Steelers' defense should handle business. Cincinnati will be traveling to Pittsburgh with a rookie quarterback. The Bengals could be a threat to the Steelers, but experience will play a big role in the Steelers beating the Bengals.

Baltimore had the best shot at ending the Steelers' unbeaten streak, but came up short in Week 8. So now the question is, when will the streak end? This season has been filled with crazy wins and unexpected losses. The Pittsburgh Steelers winning streak most likely ends Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.