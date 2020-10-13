It was a bit of a quieter Sunday than normal for NFL and its quarterbacks in Week 5, as two games on the schedule were pushed back or postponed because of players testing positive for COVID-19.

Nonetheless, it was a fascinating week with several upsets, including the Las Vegas Raiders topping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins defeating the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Giants getting close to taking down the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are Sunday's top five quarterback performances around the league.

#5 Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams had an opportunity for an easy win over the Washington Football team, and Jared Goff took advantage of it.

Goff completed 21 of 30 passes for 309 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He threw one interception and finished with a 111.7 passer rating.

309 passing yards for QB1 👏@JaredGoff16's best throws from the 30-10 win! pic.twitter.com/ubl9ir0iYF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 11, 2020

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is still young at just 25 years of age, and he's becoming much more accurate as the weeks go by. But considering all four of L.A.'s wins have come against teams in the NFC East, and their one loss was against the Buffalo Bills (4-0 going into their Tuesday night game), the Rams have yet to answer the question if whether they are a legitimate playoff team.

#4 Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't start off hot, but he didn't start off horribly either.

Since Week 2, he has shown improvement and considering he was playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Bridgewater certainly should have blown the secondary away. Bridgewater completed 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and a 116.2 passer rating.

The Panthers face the Chicago Bears next Sunday, who are allowing 230.8 passing yards per game.

#3 Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

The 38-year-old Steelers QB continues to show that injuries and age won't stop him from performing well.

Big Ben has certainly impressed the league so far after some uncertainties over whether he would play football again. He shot the lights out against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, completing 27 of 34 passes for 239 yards, with 3 touchdowns and a 125.4 passer rating.

Considering the Steelers' schedule, a real test will come next week when they play their division rival Cleveland Browns.

In some ways, the 4-0 #Steelers are positioned to handle an upcoming schedule that will increase in degree of difficulty, but in other ways there is important work to do.https://t.co/4Jm16VMYpJ — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) October 12, 2020