NFL 2021 MVP Odds: Who are the favorites to win the award this season? 

The NFL is stacked with superstars, many of whom have already won the league’s MVP award. The race to this season’s Most Valuable Player accolade should be another fierce battle between the game’s greats.

Who will be the 2021 NFL MVP?

Will it be the GOAT Tom Brady? The reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers? AFC champion QB Patrick Mahomes? Or Buffalo Bills play-caller Josh Allen?

Let’s look a who Las Vegas oddsmakers favor and some of the long-shot picks that might be worth a bet. Here are five odds-on favorites to win the NFL MVP award in 2021.

Odds to win MVP in 2021 (via @DKSportsbook):



🔹Patrick Mahomes (+500)

🔹Aaron Rodgers (+900)

🔹Josh Allen (+1100) pic.twitter.com/NPlHj4x9tK — PFF (@PFF) May 14, 2021

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, +500

The 2018 MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the bookies' favorite to win the 2021 MVP award. The dynamic play-caller, who has led the Chiefs to the last two Super Bowls, is recognized by many as the best player in the NFL.

Last season, Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 6 more TDs. He had a QBR of 90.8.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, +900

He's a 3-time NFL MVP, a Celebrity Jeopardy! Champ, and on Monday he takes over the Jeopardy! lectern! Tune in April 5 as Aaron Rodgers takes center stage. pic.twitter.com/5GPup20OSl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 3, 2021

The reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, is the second favorite to win this year’s award. Which team the star quarterback will be playing for this season, however, is far from being decided.

During the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, news broke that Rodgers was unhappy with the Packers and wanted to be traded.

So far, the Packers have refused to trade him and are working to bring him back to the team. If Rodgers returns to Green Bay, he will have a fantastic opportunity to win a fourth MVP award.

#3 - Josh Allen, +1100

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes the top 5 list after a very impressive 2020 NFL season. At one stage last year, he was on pace to win the NFL MVP award. Allen threw for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions while rushing for 8 more TDs. He had an amazing QBR of 107.2 in 2020. This could be the year Josh Allen wins his first MVP award.

#4 - Tom Brady, +1400

Super Bowl LV

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady comes in fourth on the list of 2021 NFL MVP favorites. After another championship-winning season, Brady is set for a very successful year down in Tampa Bay. Last season, Brady, at 43, threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. You can never rule out the GOAT in the MVP discussion.

#5 - Matthew Stafford, +1400

New Los Angles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is somewhat surprisingly the fifth favorite to win the 2021 NFL MVP award. Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the L.A. Rams this offseason. The Las Vegas bookies obviously believe that Stafford linking up with Rams head coach Sean McVay will deliver big results this season.

Other notable MVP candidates odds

Most rushing yards since 2018

(with YPG)



Derrick Henry - 4,626 (98.4)

Ezekiel Elliott - 3,770 (82.0)

Nick Chubb - 3,557 (80.8)

Dalvin Cook - 3,307 (84.8)

Chris Carson - 3,062 (74.7) — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) May 17, 2021

Some of the other players the bookmakers have favored to win the NFL MVP award include Ravens QB and 2019 MVP winner Lamar Jackson at +1600, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at +2000 and Cardinals play-caller Kyler Murray +2000.

Odds on a running back winning the NFL MVP

Titans running back Derrick Henry is the first non-QB on the list at +5000. Henry would be the first non-QB to win the award since fellow running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.