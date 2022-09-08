NFL 2022-23 season Week 1: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

The NFL season is finally here. After months and months of mini camps and training camps, we are at the doorstep of Week 1. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on the reigning Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

We have you covered for everything you need to know to watch the games, where they are played and who the announcers are.

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 8

Thursday, September 8, Buffalo Bills @ L.A. Rams, 8:20 pm, NBC, Peacock. There is no coverage map as the game is televised nationally.

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 11

FOX Early Window Coverage Map

Saints- Falcons in green on coverage map. 1pm, FOX Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma 49ers – Bears in red on coverage map 1pm, FOX Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston Eagles - Lions in blue in coverage map 1pm, FOX Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth Jaguars - Commanders in yellow on coverage map 1pm, FOX Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Coverage map for FOX early window games. Photo via 506sports.com

FOX Late Window

Packers - Vikings red on coverage map 4:25p, FOX Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen Giants - Titans blue on coverage map 4:25p, FOX Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Coverage map for FOX's late window games. Photo via 506Sports.com

CBS Early Window Coverage Map

Steelers - Bengals red on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis Patriots - Dolphins blue on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta Ravens - Jets green on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton Browns - Panthers yellow on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely Colts - Texans brown on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

CBS early window coverage map. Photo via 506sports.com

CBS Late Window Coverage Map

Chiefs - Cardinals red on coverage map 4:25pm, CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Raiders - Chargers blue on coverage map 4:25pm, CBS Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

CBS late window coverage map. Photo via 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football

Buccaneers @ Cowboys, 8:25 pm, NBC & Peacock. No coverage map as the game is nationally televised.

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

What to watch for in the Thursday and Sunday games?

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Given that it is the start of a brand new season, there is plenty to look for in the opening week of NFL games.

On Thursday, we will see the Bills and Rams go head-to-head. Will there be a Super Bowl hangover of sorts for Matthew Stafford and his Rams teammates? The Bills, Josh Allen and co. are marked as the favorites for the title in 2022. We will see just how good they are in Week 1.

For Sunday's games, there is a lot to look at. How will Baker Mayfield and his Carolina Panthers perform against his former team, the Cleveland Browns?

This is also Trey Lance's first game as the sole operator of the 49ers offense.

Jalen Hurts and his improved offense gets off to a tough start against Detroit. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have had a turbulent offseason and take on Patrick Mahomes, which is sure to be must-watch football.

Tua Tagovailoa and his new-look Dolphins will have a tough encounter against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Finally, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady will finish Sunday off with a blockbuster clash at AT&T Stadium. Brady has had off-field issues while Dallas is not the team they were last year.

Buckle up, the NFL season is back.

