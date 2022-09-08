Create

NFL 2022-23 season Week 1: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

Adam Schultz
Modified Sep 08, 2022 04:46 AM IST

The NFL season is finally here. After months and months of mini camps and training camps, we are at the doorstep of Week 1. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on the reigning Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

We have you covered for everything you need to know to watch the games, where they are played and who the announcers are.

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 8

Thursday, September 8, Buffalo Bills @ L.A. Rams, 8:20 pm, NBC, Peacock. There is no coverage map as the game is televised nationally.

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

First road trip of the season. 🛫#BUFvsLAR | #BillsMafia https://t.co/RL1LwrdeVm

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 11

FOX Early Window Coverage Map

Saints- Falcons in green on coverage map.1pm, FOXAnnouncers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
49ers – Bears in red on coverage map1pm, FOXAnnouncers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Eagles - Lions in blue in coverage map1pm, FOXAnnouncers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Jaguars - Commanders in yellow on coverage map1pm, FOXAnnouncers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Coverage map for FOX's late window games. Photo via 506Sports.com

FOX Late Window

Packers - Vikings red on coverage map4:25p, FOXAnnouncers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Giants - Titans blue on coverage map4:25p, FOXAnnouncers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Coverage map for FOX's late window games. Photo via 506Sports.com

CBS Early Window Coverage Map

Steelers - Bengals red on coverage map1pm, CBSAnnouncers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Patriots - Dolphins blue on coverage map1pm, CBSAnnouncers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Ravens - Jets green on coverage map1pm, CBSAnnouncers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Browns - Panthers yellow on coverage map1pm, CBSAnnouncers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Colts - Texans brown on coverage map1pm, CBSAnnouncers: Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber
CBS early window coverage map. Photo via 506sports.com

CBS Late Window Coverage Map

Chiefs - Cardinals red on coverage map4:25pm, CBSAnnouncers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Raiders - Chargers blue on coverage map4:25pm, CBSAnnouncers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
CBS late window coverage map. Photo via 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football

Buccaneers @ Cowboys, 8:25 pm, NBC & Peacock. No coverage map as the game is nationally televised.

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

What to watch for in the Thursday and Sunday games?

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Given that it is the start of a brand new season, there is plenty to look for in the opening week of NFL games.

On Thursday, we will see the Bills and Rams go head-to-head. Will there be a Super Bowl hangover of sorts for Matthew Stafford and his Rams teammates? The Bills, Josh Allen and co. are marked as the favorites for the title in 2022. We will see just how good they are in Week 1.

🗣️ "I don't care what anyone else is saying. I never have. The @Panthers will win the South."@KyleBrandt's NFC playoff prediction: https://t.co/vEwTb1q4Ib

For Sunday's games, there is a lot to look at. How will Baker Mayfield and his Carolina Panthers perform against his former team, the Cleveland Browns?

This is also Trey Lance's first game as the sole operator of the 49ers offense.

Jalen Hurts and his improved offense gets off to a tough start against Detroit. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have had a turbulent offseason and take on Patrick Mahomes, which is sure to be must-watch football.

Tua Tagovailoa and his new-look Dolphins will have a tough encounter against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Finally, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady will finish Sunday off with a blockbuster clash at AT&T Stadium. Brady has had off-field issues while Dallas is not the team they were last year.

Buckle up, the NFL season is back.

