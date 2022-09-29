NFL 2022-23 season Week 4: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

The fourth week of NFL action is finally here. After months of waiting for the season to officially arrive, it is already almost a quarter of the way through. A few teams have separated themselves from the pack, but anyone can recover and turn things around with so many games remaining. The largest NFL division lead right now is just two games, so there's plenty of time to come back.

Week 4 begins on Thursday night and here's the full schedule, coverage map and more:

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 29

Since Thursday Night Football games are nationally televised, there is no coverage map. Everyone will have access to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

The Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 AM EDT. The game will be nationally televised on Channel 5 KSTP-TV, or you can stream it on the NFL Network.

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - October 2

These are the early games found on CBS:

Early game CBS coverage (Image via 506Sports)

Buffalo @ Baltimore- Red 1:00 PM, CBS Ian Eagle, Charles Davis New York Jets @ Pittsburgh, Blue 1:00 PM, CBS Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston, Green 1:00 PM, CBS Andrew Catalon, James Lofton Jacksonville @ Philadelphia, Yellow 1:00 PM, CBS Spero Dedes, Jay Feely Cleveland @ Atlanta, Orange 1:00 PM, CBS Beth Mowins, Tiki Barber

There will be five total games going on during CBS's early window.

Conversely, there will be just two games on during the late window.

The late game window on CBS (Image via 506Sports)

Blue coverage represents the Denver Broncos visiting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:00 PM on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. The red coverage represents the New England Patriots' visit to the Green Bay Packers. This game will be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Here's what the NFL schedule looks like for Fox:

The Fox coverage map (Image via 506Sports)

Washington @ Dallas, Red 1:00 PM, Fox Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen Chicago @ New York Giants, Blue 1:00 PM, Fox Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston Seattle @ Detroit, Yellow 1:00 PM, Fox Chris Myers, Robert Smith Tennessee @ Indianapolis, Orange 1:00 PM, Fox Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth Carolina @ Arizona, Green 4:05 PM, Fox Kenny Albert, Johnathan Vilma

There is only one game scheduled for the late window on Fox and that will be the Carolina Panthers visiting the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday night's game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be one of the best quarterback matchups of the season featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

There is no coverage map for it as it is a nationally televised game on NBC.

What to watch for on NFL Sunday

Several teams can ill afford another loss if they want to make the playoffs, it might be getting late very early for them. They include:

Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

Carolina Panthers (1-2)

Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Tennessee Titans (1-2)

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the last unbeaten teams, but face a tough challenge from the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. The other unbeaten team is the Miami Dolphins, who face a Bengals side much in need of a win as they are 1-2.

It looks to be a great few days of football.

