Create

NFL 2022-23 season Week 4: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

Super Bowl LV
Brady and Mahomes will face off once again
Zachary Roberts
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 11:08 AM EDT

The fourth week of NFL action is finally here. After months of waiting for the season to officially arrive, it is already almost a quarter of the way through. A few teams have separated themselves from the pack, but anyone can recover and turn things around with so many games remaining. The largest NFL division lead right now is just two games, so there's plenty of time to come back.

Week 4 begins on Thursday night and here's the full schedule, coverage map and more:

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - September 29

Since Thursday Night Football games are nationally televised, there is no coverage map. Everyone will have access to the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

youtube-cover

The Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday at 9:30 AM EDT. The game will be nationally televised on Channel 5 KSTP-TV, or you can stream it on the NFL Network.

2022-23 NFL season Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - October 2

These are the early games found on CBS:

Early game CBS coverage (Image via 506Sports)
Early game CBS coverage (Image via 506Sports)
Buffalo @ Baltimore- Red1:00 PM, CBSIan Eagle, Charles Davis
New York Jets @ Pittsburgh, Blue1:00 PM, CBSGreg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston, Green1:00 PM, CBSAndrew Catalon, James Lofton
Jacksonville @ Philadelphia, Yellow1:00 PM, CBSSpero Dedes, Jay Feely
Cleveland @ Atlanta, Orange1:00 PM, CBSBeth Mowins, Tiki Barber

There will be five total games going on during CBS's early window.

Conversely, there will be just two games on during the late window.

The late game window on CBS (Image via 506Sports)
The late game window on CBS (Image via 506Sports)

Blue coverage represents the Denver Broncos visiting the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:00 PM on CBS, with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. The red coverage represents the New England Patriots' visit to the Green Bay Packers. This game will be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Here's what the NFL schedule looks like for Fox:

The Fox coverage map (Image via 506Sports)
The Fox coverage map (Image via 506Sports)
Washington @ Dallas, Red1:00 PM, FoxKevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Chicago @ New York Giants, Blue1:00 PM, FoxJoe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Seattle @ Detroit, Yellow1:00 PM, FoxChris Myers, Robert Smith
Tennessee @ Indianapolis, Orange1:00 PM, FoxAdam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Carolina @ Arizona, Green4:05 PM, FoxKenny Albert, Johnathan Vilma

There is only one game scheduled for the late window on Fox and that will be the Carolina Panthers visiting the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday night's game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be one of the best quarterback matchups of the season featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

youtube-cover

There is no coverage map for it as it is a nationally televised game on NBC.

What to watch for on NFL Sunday

Several teams can ill afford another loss if they want to make the playoffs, it might be getting late very early for them. They include:

  • Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)
  • Carolina Panthers (1-2)
  • Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
  • New Orleans Saints (1-2)
  • Tennessee Titans (1-2)

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the last unbeaten teams, but face a tough challenge from the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. The other unbeaten team is the Miami Dolphins, who face a Bengals side much in need of a win as they are 1-2.

It looks to be a great few days of football.

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...