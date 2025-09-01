NFL 2025: Can Travis Hunter’s two-way magic redefine the Jaguars’ future?

Travis Hunter, the new Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie, is ready to shake up the NFL. Drafted No. 2 after a blockbuster trade with Cleveland, the 21-year-old Colorado phenom isn’t picking one position; he’s gunning to dominate both as a cornerback and wide receiver.

With a Heisman Trophy from 2024 in his pocket, Hunter has the skills to spark a revolution in Duval. But can he pull off this two-way magic for the Jaguars, turning them into AFC contenders, or will the NFL’s grind derail his dual-role dream?

Travis Hunter is a rare breed. At Colorado, he played over 1,200 snaps in 2024, hauling in 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while locking down receivers as an All-American corner (per ESPN). That’s Deion Sanders-level swagger from the ‘90s.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen is all in, planning to use Hunter as a slot receiver and nickel corner to bolster a roster needing playmakers after a 4-13 season. With Trevor Lawrence throwing (projected 4,113 yards), Hunter could spin defenses, especially in Week 1 against Carolina’s Bryce Young-led squad.

However, the NFL is no joke. Hunter's 185-pound frame has some questioning if he can handle DB duties week after week, especially after a 2024 knee injury at Colorado. His upper-body injury in August 2025 preseason and a missed tackle against Pittsburgh raised eyebrows, and Coen’s cautious approach, starting Hunter on offense in minicamp, might limit his defensive snaps.

Still, Hunter's Pro Football Focus grades (88.7 coverage, 85.2 receiving) scream elite potential, with some comparing him with Charles Woodson, just with better hands.

What makes Travis Hunter’s arrival in Jacksonville so intriguing is the team’s desperate need for a spark. Last year’s collapse left fans starving for hope, and Hunter’s electric playstyle could be the jolt they need. His college tape shows a knack for big moments, like a game-sealing forced fumble against Baylor.

Coen has hinted at using Hunter in clutch situations, maybe even returning punts. But the AFC South is a minefield, with Houston’s C.J. Stroud and Indy’s Anthony Richardson ready to test Hunter’s coverage skills. If Coen pairs him with veterans like Tyson Campbell, the Jags’ secondary could be nasty, but it’s a big “if” with so many new pieces.

Will Liam Coen unleash Travis Hunter’s two-way potential?

Travis Hunter is the real deal, but the two-way gamble needs bold coaching to pay off. Liam Coen’s got to let him loose, not play it safe. The Jaguars’ schedule isn’t brutal (7.9 win projection), giving Hunter a shot to shine early, like shutting down Carolina’s Adam Thielen in Week 1.

I’m calling Hunter racks up 50 catches and five picks, landing on the NFL Top 100 by 2026. If he stays healthy, he might be the first true two-way star in decades, turning the Jaguars into must-see chaos. Jacksonville’s got a gem. Let’s see if they let it shine.

