NFL Free Agency: The three best landing spots for Kenny Golladay 

Kenny Golladay became an unrestricted free agent after the Detroit Lions decided against placing the franchise tag on the receiver before the NFL's deadline on March 9th. The 27-year-old endured a difficult 2020 NFL season, as back and groin injuries limited him to just five games in which he caught for 338 yards and 2 touchdowns.

When fit, Golladay is among the most dynamic receivers in the NFL. He had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 as well as the 2019 NFL season. Despite his troublesome 2020 NFL campaign, which was mostly spent on IR, Golladay is young and will likely bounce back strong in 2021.

The former Lions fan-favorite certainly won't be short of offers this offseason. But what's the best move for Kenny Golladay?

NFL Free Agency: The 3 best landing spots for Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay in 47 career games with Lions:

▪️3,068 rec yards

▪️21 TD



Calvin Johnson's first 47 career games with Lions:

▪️3,166 rec yards

▪️22 TD pic.twitter.com/aFN91dSWKw — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) March 9, 2021

#1 Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have been linked with just about every top wide receiver available this offseason, so it should come as little surprise to see them included here again. Brian Flores' team is in genuine need of a top-tier receiver, so the Dolphins will keep a close eye on Kenny Golladay.

Bar DeVante Parker (793 receiving yards), no Miami Dolphins receiver amassed over 400 receiving yards in 2020. The next best receiver on the Dolphins roster was the ever-improving tight end, Mike Gesicki, who tallied 703 receiving yards in the 2020 NFL season.

Golladay is a totally different type of receiver than Parker, and the two would likely complement each other well in the WR1/WR2 slots respectively. Gesicki is tremendous in the passing game. If QB Tua Tagovailoa can take a step forward in his sophomore campaign, the Dolphins' offense will be a formidable force in the 2021 NFL season.

Advertisement

Golladay to Miami is a definite possibility.

#2 New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Another NFL team in desperate need of a wide receiver is the New York Giants. Having been beaten by the Jets in the race to sign Corey Davis, the need to add a quality receiver on the Giants' depth chart couldn't be greater.

Adding a player of Golladay's caliber would fill the hole left by the departing Golden Tate. Golladay's ability to win contested catches anywhere on a football field would no doubt improve the luck of young Giants QB, Daniel Jones, too.

The Giants have a stellar defense that is capable of shutting down any team in the NFL. If Golladay were to join, the offense would significantly improve, making the team capable of mounting a challenge in the NFC East.

#3 Baltimore Ravens

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Advertisement

The best possible landing spot for Kenny Golladay would be the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have Marquise Brown at wide receiver, who is a great route runner with an exceptional burst of pace. But he struggled against double coverages last season and only notched 769 receiving yards in the 2020 NFL season.

When the pressure bites on third-down, QB Lamar Jackson all too often throws one up to tight end Mark Andrews, and opposition teams are wise to it, especially in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson needs another option, and the Ravens would be wise to add Kenny Golladay to their repertoire. The 27-year-old had a 58% success rate on contested-catch in 2019, which ranked sixth in the NFL. A reliable target like Golladay will improve the Ravens' chances of big plays on third downs.