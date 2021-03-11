NFL: 3 players New Orleans Saints could release next

The New Orleans Saints released starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Thursday as they continue to chip away at their salary cap space. Jenkins is the third New Orleans Saints player to be released in the last two days. The 32-year-old joins Emmanuel Sanders and Kwon Alexander as the Saints players to be recently released.

New Orleans still have a lot of work to do when it comes to their salary cap. By releasing Janoris Jenkins, they are saving $7 million in cap space.

The Saints are now running out of players to release in an attempt to free up cap space. The big question is, who will be the next player to be released by the New Orleans Saints?

We take a look at three possible names:

3 players New Orleans Saints could release before March 17th

#1 Taysom Hill

According to Spotrac.com, if the New Orleans Saints release Taysom Hill, they will save $5 million in cap space. Also, if the Saints can find a trade partner for Hill, they will save $12.1 million in cap space.

With the New Orleans Saints running out of options, Taysom Hill will help the team to make big savings towards their salary cap, if released.

#2 Latavius Murray

Releasing Latavius Murray will free up $2.4 million in salary-cap space for the New Orleans Saints. If the Saints wait to release Murray until June 2nd, they will save $3.3 million in cap space.

Thus waiting until that long seems like the best option. But right now, the Saints need to free up space as quickly as possible and Murray could be the next one to be released before March 17th.

#3 Malcom Brown

Malcom Brown is entering the last year of his contract with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have two options with Malcom Brown. They can either release him and save $4.9 million in cap space or trade him and still save $4.9 million in cap space.

By releasing Brown, the New Orleans Saints will get nothing in return. But if the Saints trade him, they could get some draft capital and save money in the process.