NFL: 3 reasons why Julian Edelman is a Hall of Fame wide receiver

Julian Edelman's 12-year career with the New England Patriots came to an end on Monday. There has been a lot of talk around the NFL world questioning if Edelman is a Hall of Famer. There are three reasons why the former three-time Super Bowl champion deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his time comes.

1) Julian Edelman went from QB to WR and made it look effortless

Former Kent State QB Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman was once the starting quarterback at Kent State University. He put together a successful three seasons with the Golden Flashes. His ability to pass and run the football led to him being drafted by the New England Patriots.

Edelman made the change from quarterback to wide receiver with the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman made the transition look effortless. He has registered three seasons where he had over 1,000 receiving yards with the Patriots.

2) Julian Edelman went from a seventh-round pick to a 3x Super Bowl Champion

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The New England Patriots drafted Julian Edelman with the 232nd pick in the seventh-round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Edelman played a big role in the New England Patriots winning three of their six Super Bowls. He was a part of the 2014, 2016, and 2018 Super Bowl winning teams for the Patriots.

Never forget this LEGENDARY catch from Julian Edelman in Super Bowl 51





Julian Edelman has played in 19 NFL playoff games and started 15 of them. He has caught 118 passes for 1,442 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the 19 playoff games. Edelman's best playoff performance came during the 2018 Super Bowl championship run by New England when he caught 26 passes for 388 yards.

3) Julian Edelman's career stats prove he's worthy of the Hall of Fame

AFC Championship - Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

Julian Edelman was selected to the NFL Top 100 players list four times during his 12 year NFL career. Edelman was also the 2018 NFL Super Bowl MVP when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Julian Edelman registered 10 catches for 141 receiving yards, helping New England win the defensive battle 13-3.

The 12-year veteran wide receiver caught 100 passes or more twice during his 12 years with the Patriots. He has caught 65% of the passes that were thrown his way over the past 12 years.

With the news of @Edelman11's retirement announcement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2026.

Julian Edelman's Career NFL Stats

-- Receptions: 620

-- Receiving yard: 6,822 yards

-- Touchdowns: 36

Julian Edelman has done everything that the New England Patriots asked him to do since being drafted in 2009. He has been a great teammate on and off the football field. His stats and Super Bowl championship victories make him a great candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2026.