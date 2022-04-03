3 NFL teams that could fit Colin Kaepernick as a second-string quarterback

Colin Kaepernick's potential return to the NFL received its most public surge forward on Friday. The former San Francisco 49er was granted a high-profile workout from his former professional coach, as current University of Michigan boss Jim Harbaugh granted Kaepernick a public workout during the halftime segment of the Wolverines' annual spring game. The athlete-turned-activist, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2016, also served as an honorary captain in the festivities.

Kaepernick's public workout in Ann Arbor coincides with a report from CBS Sports' Josina Anderson that the former Super Bowl competitor would be open to accepting a backup position if an NFL team were to express interest.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the #NFL , per league source. "You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he's willing to help his former player to try to get back." I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source. "You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he's willing to help his former player to try to get back."

-Baltimore Ravens

The rise of the Cincinnati Bengals...united with the fall of the Cleveland Browns...took some of the AFC North spotlight away from the Ravens...not that anyone from Baltimore was complaining. Behind the Bengals sat the disappointing Ravens, who were one of the NFL's most surprising playoff absences. Many chalked up the no-show to the loss of multi-talented quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the Ravens' final four games (all losses) with an ankle injury. Baltimore enjoyed respectable efforts in relief from Tyler Huntley, but if they're looking for a more accomplished name used to the NFL grind in case of an emergency, Kaepernick could be the way to go. In addition to owning a similar skillset to the illustrious but injury-prone Jackson, Kaepernick previously worked with current Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in San Francisco. Of course, little more needs to be said about the Harbaughs' relationship, with current Ravens head coach John being Jim's brother.

-Houston Texans

Set to turn 35 in November and away from the game for over a half-decade, Kaepernick might not be suitable for a long-term franchise role, but, from a football-perspective, he can be a jolt for a team seeking traction. The Texans, having freed themselves from the Deshaun Watson proceedings (ones that could effectively kill the argument that rehiring Kaepernick would be a "distraction" if signed), are in an interesting situation in the AFC South. Sure, they seem adequately satisfied with last year's third-rounder Davis Mills in the current franchise role, but is he the type of thrower who can lead a potential dark horse run in the AFC South...one where each of the Texans' opponents are either unpredictable (Jacksonville) or have gotten worse (Indianapolis, Tennessee) over the course of this NFL offseason? Kaepernick could be a solid happy medium if a surprise opportunity to play meaningful games falls into Houston's lap.

-Seattle Seahawks

Kaepernick's rise to the starter's role in San Francisco coincided with the height of the 49ers' divisional rivarly with the Seahawks, one that likely reached its peak in their legendary battle in the 2014 NFC title game. Could those same Seahawks set the stage for his professional return? Seattle is in the midst of a dire rebuild, one that doesn't even have the comfort of a first-round pick. That remodeling is most present in the quarterback spot, which no longer features franchise staple Russell Wilson, who now resides in Denver. Putting aside the idea that Kaepernick would be able to potentially step in as a starter with relatively little pressure, he could, at the very least, be able to provide some winning football advice to current passing representatives Drew Lock and Geno Smith. The idea of Kaepernick reconditioning his relationship with the Seahawks is nothing new. The two sides have remained in contact since Kaepernick opted out of his original contract with San Francisco which began his NFL exile. Head coach Pete Carroll mentioned, in his first post-Wilson trade statements, that the quarterback reached out to him in the aftermath.

