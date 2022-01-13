4 rookies who disappointed the most in 2021 NFL season

Disappointing rookie seasons at any level of sport can be dismissed by the cliche of "eh, there's time." But time is money, and it's especially valuable in the NFL.

With the class of 2021's first season in the books, SK looks back on the most underwhelming freshmen...

Which recent NFL arrivals need a super sophomore season to get back on track?

Atwell warms up prior to an October contest against Arizona

WR Tutu Atwell, LA Rams

Despite several injuries to the Rams' receiving corps (namely the season-ending ailment that befell Robert Woods), Atwell struggled to develop a role in the offense and was mostly relegated to special teams duties. He, in fact, joined the casualties with a season-ending shoulder injury in a Halloween victory over the Houston Texans. Atwell's return to the lineup, and his quest to prove himself worthy of more offensive snaps, should be one of the more intriguing stories of the Rams' 2022 training camp proceedings, especially if Odell Beckham Jr. returns. Atwell was chosen 57th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, six picks before the Kansas City Chiefs went with Creed Humphrey.

Eichenberg during a preseason game against Atlanta (Photo: Getty)

OL Liam Eichenberg, Miami

Chosen in the early stages of the second round, Eichenberg was expected to be a blocking anchor in front of Tua Tagovailoa. His run blocking numbers were decent enough, but his struggles with protecting the pocket became particularly costly with an injury-prone mobile threat like Tua Tagovailoa in the backfield. Additionally, the Notre Dame alum had an issue with penalties: he was one of 16 NFL offensive linemen to incur at least 10 penalties (including three that were declined). The Dolphins' next head coach must help Eichenberg mature and get his infractions under control, especially if they're going to stick with Tagovailoa as the franchise man.

Etienne seen during training camp last summer (Photo: Getty)

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville

Considering everything that went wrong in Jacksonville this year, especially in terms of coaching, it's hard to truly consider Trevor Lawrence (as well as Zach Wilson and Justin Fields for what they went through in New York and Chicago) a disappointment. Lawrence's struggles began with Etienne's season-long absence.

To date, Etienne's NFL career has been a classic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Despite his status as a former Lawrence teammate at Clemson, many found Etienne's selection at 25th overall puzzling because of James Robinson's prescience. A Lisfranc injury that required surgery awaited in just his second preseason game (during which the Jaguars tried to turn him into a receiver), sidelining him for all of the Jaguars' damned season. It's silly to hold Etienne's injury against him, but there's no doubt that he'll face some big pressure in year two when it arrives.

PFF @PFF Joey Bosa: 1

Alex Leatherwood: 0

Joey Bosa: 1Alex Leatherwood: 0 https://t.co/POLLNAadXd

OL Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas

Leatherwood began the season at right tackle but moved to the inside following the switch to Rich Bisaccia at head coach after the Jon Gruden-NFL controversy. That did little to improve his fortunes, as he allowed 63 pressures, the most in the league. Leatherwood, already seen as a reach by some sources (he was chosen 17th overall before Kadarius Toney, Najee Harris, and Eric Stokes), also had a problem with attracting yellow, as his 14 total penalties (two declined, one offset) were third-worst in the league this season. Once their playoff run is over, the Raiders must decide where Leatherwood is best-suited. It's unlikely he's going anywhere

Edited by Piyush Bisht