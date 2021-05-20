5 NFL Teams that failed to improve their roster during the offseason

The 2021 NFL offseason was one of the most interesting in recent times.

The usually stingy New England Patriots spent a boatload of cash within the opening week of free agency was the highlight of the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles deciding to move on from their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Carson Wentz to kickstart a new era with Jalen Hurts was another huge moment.

While some teams strengthened for the upcoming season, a handful are now weaker than they were last season. Be it due to cap space issues or players moving on to greener pastures, these teams have not had a memorable offseason.

In no specific order, here are five teams who did not get better and may even have gotten worse during the 2021 NFL offseason.

NFL teams that did not improve their roster during the offseason

#1 - Houston Texans

This shouldn't be a surprise for anyone. The Houston Texans have simply been a mess since they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for practically nothing.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's trade demand and franchise cornerstone JJ Watt's departure to the Cardinals have further compounded the Texans' misery.

They certainly got a good general manager in Nick Caserio from the Patriots, but the appointment of new head coach David Culley is questionable, as the team had a chance to sign several other coaches with more experience and a better resume.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans are still unsure whether Aaron Rodgers will still be with the team when the 2021 season commences.

If he isn't, it shouldn't come as a surprise, because the Packers have failed to make any big moves even this late in the NFL offseason.

Considering there isn't a true star receiver on the roster other than Davante Adams, the Packers' top priority should have been adding more weapons.

Kenny Golladay, Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel, Will Fuller and JuJu Smith-Schuster are just a few receivers they could have targeted but they have all been signed for at least the upcoming season.

Let's hope the rookie receivers the team picked in the 2021 NFL draft will compensate for that.

#3 - Chicago Bears

The quarterback position was a top priority for the Chicago Bears coming into the 2021 offseason. Their answer to that? Letting go of Mitchell Trubisky and signing veteran Andy Dalton.

To add insult to injury, the organization immediately named Dalton the starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season.

Outside of Dalton's signing, the Bears did not make any big moves. They also let star cornerback Kyle Fuller sign with the Denver Broncos. Let's hope Khalil Mack can lead the defense well enough to ensure that they continue to bail the Bears out.

#4 New Orleans Saints

After future Hall of Famer Drew Brees announced his retirement, the biggest hole the New Orleans Saints needed to fill was at quarterback. So what did the Saints do? Sign Taysom Hill to a four-year, $140 million deal and Jameis Winston to a one-year, $12 million deal.

Don't be surprised if the Saints continuously switch between the two quarterbacks in the coming season.

On top of all that, the Saints did not attempt to add depth to their roster this offseason. Although drafting may have helped that situation, the Saints could be on the downfall starting in the 2021 NFL season.

#5 - Detroit Lions

It's certainly understandable why Matthew Stafford wanted to leave the Detroit Lions.

The team could not build a competitive roster around their star quarterback and hence chose to take the Los Angeles Rams' lucrative offer, which included Jared Goff, for their franchise cornerstone this offseason.

The Lions certainly haven't gotten any worse this offseason as they solidified several positions in the draft. Drafting offensive lineman Penei Sewell was a huge acquisition for the team as it will help build the pass protection around Goff.

Outside of that, the Lions did not make any big moves and allowed several big-name players, like wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay, to leave during the 2021 NFL offseason.

It will be interesting to see what they can achieve with new head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff.