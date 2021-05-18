NFL: 5 potential MVP candidates for 2021-22 season

The 2021-2022 NFL season schedule has been released and fans are now discussing which players will compete to be the new NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP and will look to win back-to-back honors. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are looking to add to their MVP trophies as well. Let's take a look at the five players who could bring home NFL MVP honors in 2021-22.

1) Derrick Henry breaks the drought for NFL RB MVPs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry will look to do something that hasn't been done since the 2012 NFL season. The Titans star has the potential to be the first NFL running back to win the NFL MVP award since Adrian Peterson did it with the Vikings. Since 2012, quarterbacks have dominated the MVP races.

Derrick Henry: only RB w/ a 70+ yard run in each of the last four seasons👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkrKfhUe0r — PFF (@PFF) May 13, 2021

One could argue that Henry should've won the MVP award last season, especially if we look at the stats that Peterson put together in 2012. Adrian Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 348 carries when he won the MVP award. Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns on 378 attempts last season.

Adrian Peterson averaged 131.1 rushing yards per game in 2012. Derrick Henry averaged 126.7 rushing yards per game last season. The big question is, what do running backs have to do to win the award?

2) Patrick Mahomes wins his second NFL MVP award

Super Bowl LV

Patrick Mahomes will be on a mission during the 2021-2022 NFL season. After the Kansas City Chiefs put together a disappointing performance in Super Bowl LV, Mahomes will have something to prove this season and he should be the favorite to bring the award back to Kansas City.

When Patrick Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in his second season, he threw for over 5,000 yards. He also threw for 50 touchdowns and completed 66% of his passes. If Mahomes wants to bring home the MVP award during the 2021-2022 NFL season, he will have to repeat a similar performance.

3) Tom Brady becomes the oldest player to win the NFL MVP award

Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady currently has three NFL MVP awards and is looking to add number four this season. If the Buccaneers star can win the NFL MVP award, he will only be one behind Peyton Manning.

Not to mention that he will be the oldest NFL player to win the award. Tom Brady has the potential to tie Peyton Manning if he sticks to his plans of playing until he's 50 years old. Brady has one thing in his favor, the older he gets the more impressive everything he does gets as well.

4) Aaron Rodgers wins his fourth NFL MVP award

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been the talk of the NFL offseason. Rodgers is coming off his third NFL MVP season, the most impressive part of which was the fact he did it while going through off-the-field issues with the team he played for.

Aaron Rodgers has the potential to do the same thing this season. If he stays in Green Bay and puts together a similar season as last year, Rodgers will win the NFL MVP award for the second straight season.

Aaron Rodgers is going to come out and show the Packers why he was the MVP last season and why he's worth keeping on their team.

5) Justin Herbert makes a run at his first NFL MVP award

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is coming off a great rookie season. He was selected as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, during which he threw for 4,336 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also completed 66.6% of his passes.

120 days until Justin Herbert starts his MVP campaign pic.twitter.com/KwfVGyCIx1 — •𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕔 𝔼𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕣• (@ElectricEkeler) May 16, 2021

Justin Herbert will get a full offseason and a year under his belt. Herbert could've been in the MVP race last season if the Chargers had a winning record. However, the success of the Los Angeles Chargers will ultimately determine if Justin Herbert is in the MVP race this season.