At one point, it seemed like the Miami Dolphins could take this game against the Kansas City Chiefs until star quarterback Patrick Mahomes decided to take things into matter.

In the end, the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 33-27 in what seemed like an easy game. But as stated this past week, the Dolphins are not the team to laugh at any longer.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's Chiefs-Dolphins game.

5. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce does it once again

It's no question after Rob Gronkowski's retirement (before joining the Buccaneers) that the Chiefs' Travis Kelce would be the ultimate best tight end in the league. Against the Dolphins, the second-leading receiver in the league currently showed us why he shouldn't be questioned.

Kelce had 8 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs, being one of Mahomes favorite targets thanks to his speed and physicality the tight end can bring.

4. Dolphin must address the running back group

If there is one big negative about the Dolphins, it is their lack of a run game. Miami had a total of just 80 rushing yards against a Chiefs' defense that is allowing 132.4 rushing yards per game.

Miami does not necessarily have any big names on their team in terms of a running back, with DeAndre Washington currently taking the RB1 role for the Dolphins. They will have plenty of opportunities in this coming off-season to improve on this position, which could take some pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.

3. Tua has a bright future

Sitting the future star quarterback was certainly a good move by the organization, as rookie Tua Tagovailoa, who was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has shown what he can bring to the future of the organization.

Against the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completed 28 of 48 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked four times, but that credit goes to the Chiefs' defensive line. As we near toward the postseason, Tua could have a chance for his first playoff appearance in the NFL, though don't expect it to be exactly pretty.

2. The Dolphins are no joke

Coming into this game, some fans assumed it would be a cakewalk for the Dolphins and others believed the Dolphins are the real deal.

Truth be told, the Dolphins are truly a big threat in the AFC and AFC East now. Head coach Brian Flores has done tremendous things with this team to bring it to where it was just a year ago when the Dolphins ended with a 5-11 record in the 2019 season.

If the Dolphins can get a better running game and protect Tua better, they could be the only threat to the Buffalo Bills in that division from now on.

1. Mahomes and his rare interceptions

It's rare for Mahomes to throw a single interception in a game, but it is even rarer for the Chiefs QB to throw three in a single game. Sunday against the Dolphins, he did so.

It wasn't a pretty day for Mahomes in Hard Rock Stadium, but he got it done to get the win for the team. Either way, fans should treat this as a one-off game for the young man, and he should dominate against the Saints in Week 15.