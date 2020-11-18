Week 10 in the NFL brought us the first divisional game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

It was certainly an interesting game, to say the least. Ultimately, Jared Goff and Co. came out as 23-16 winners over the Seahawks, yet again exposing the Seahawks' stance in the league. The Rams improved to 6-3, while the Seahawks fell to 6-3.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.

5. Seahawks are not as tough as people thought

It could be just a slump for the team, but the Seahawks have now lost three out of the four past games after the team started out 5-0.

Looking at the losses they have against the Arizona Cardinals (in overtime), Buffalo Bills and now the Los Angeles Rams, it seems like the Seahawks can only beat the easy teams.

A look ahead at the team's schedule, the Seahawks could go 5-2 with wins against the Eagles, Giants, Jets, Washington and 49ers. It will certainly be an interesting several weeks to see what the Seahawks do.

4. Los Angeles Rams could be a serious contender in the NFC West

As I had stated in October and still stand by it, the Rams aren't a true threat in the league. Four of their six wins have come against from the notorious NFC East division, and their losses are to the Bills, 49ers, and Dolphins.

A solid day for Jared Goff against the Rams



*Pocket movement

*Beating Cover 4

*Timing, rhythm and placement pic.twitter.com/qcqiHz5BTK — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 16, 2020

But now with a win over their division rival counterparts, it puts the Los Angeles Rams in second place in the NFC West, with the Arizona Cardinals in first place with the same record (6-3). Second place is certainly still up for grabs, even the San Francisco 49ers still have a chance depending upon what the Rams and Seahawks can do in the next several weeks.

Fans should certainly keep an eye out for what happens in the NFC West.

3. Los Angeles Rams must improve their offense

Sure, Jared Goff is looking good, and he has a good supporting cast around him, but it's truly the defense that is giving the Los Angeles Rams the wins they have.

Against the worst defense in the league, Goff could not throw a single touchdown to any of his receivers. Aside from the three rushing touchdowns that the Rams had, the run game was not good either, with a combined 106 rushing yards in the whole game.

Highest-graded QBs in Wk 10 prior to MNF:

1. Derek Carr - 90.3

2. Daniel Jones - 84.2

3. Jared Goff - 82.0

4. Deshaun Watson - 74.8

5. Tom Brady - 74.4 pic.twitter.com/XNCE2fQC01 — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2020

The Seahawks, who had both RB's Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde out yet again, had a total of 113 rushing yards. If this team continues to rely just on the defense, they are in serious trouble for the post-season.

2. Rams have the NFL's second-best defense

The Rams are now statistically the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing a total of just 296.5 yards per game.

Darious Williams' 2nd pick of the day!



📺: #SEAvsLAR on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/p1akRoFoep pic.twitter.com/NiBKhrKput — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2020

Attributes like star cornerback Jalen Ramsey (who was all over DK Metcalf on Sunday) and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald are just two of the biggest contributors to why the Los Angeles Rams' defense is so good.

On Sunday, Russell Wilson threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. He also threw zero touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams.

1. Russell Wilson's MVP stock going down?

In the past four games, Wilson has thrown a total of seven interceptions. He is two interceptions away from having a career-high number of interceptions.

However, Wilson is still on track to have a career high number of touchdowns at the same time, despite the downfall in performance.

Either way, Wilson should be back on track soon against some easier defenses he will play against. As for the MVP race, Wilson should still be considered in top 5 for the award despite the downfall.