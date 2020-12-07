NFL: 5 takeaways from the Patriots' Week 13 win over the Chargers

Week 13 brought a must-win matchup for the New England Patriots, and they overperformed on Sunday, as they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0.

It was a huge win for the Patriots, who are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. As for the Chargers, it was an embarrassing game for fans to watch their team not score at all. Rookie Justin Herbert did not look like the young quarterback who is on track to break records and the defense made both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham look like MVP quarterbacks.

Nonetheless, here are five takeaways from Sunday's game.

5. Patriots' defense is underrated

Coming into Week 13, the Patriots were facing an offense that was averaging over 400 yards per game since Herbert entered the game under center. On Sunday, Herbert was limited to 26 of 53 completions with 209 yards and two interceptions. The rushing game was also limited, with just 70 yards allowed by the Patriots' defense.

In the previous week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Patriots limited Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins as well, a duo considered one of the best in the league.

Is it safe to say the Patriots' defense is underrated despite some tough outings throughout the season? Absolutely. Are they a top-five defense? Not just yet, but they could be on their way through the end of the season.

4. Cam Newton bounces back after Week 12

While Newton only completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards, he accounted for three touchdowns -- two on the ground and one through the air -- and didn't throw any interceptions.

It was a much better performance by Newton compared to last week, when he threw two picks and no touchdowns.

As long as Newton continues this performance, he could help the Patriots to second place in the AFC East and get the Patriots to the postseason once again.

3. Is Anthony Lynn's job on the line?

The Chargers are now 3-9 and despite the spectacular overall performance by rookie Justin Herbert, they have not been able to close out several games. All fingers point to head coach Anthony Lynn, who is certainly on the hot seat after he could not lead his team to a single score against the Patriots who have had an up and down season from the start.

While it is expected that Lynn will still be the head coach for the rest of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if he is on the hot seat by the organization after the shutout.

2. Don't worry about Herbert

While fans are certainly calling for Lynn to be fired, it isn't the young quarterback's fault for the performance today and in previous games. Despite the current coaching staff, Herbert has proven to be a worthy first-round pick for the team and someone who a truly replace veteran Philip Rivers, who left the Chargers this past off season.

If Lynn does leave and the coaching staff is completely revamped with a much younger group of guys, Herbert could thrive just like he did back at Oregon.

1. Credit to the Patriots' special teams

The 45-0 rout is mostly thanks to the Patriots' special teams, who had a big day for themselves. This included a 70-yard punt return and a blocked field goal, which was returned for a touchdown.

The Patriots almost had a second punt return touchdown but was fortunately stopped by the Chargers this time. For those who has the Patriots on their fantasy team certainly must have benefited from their outing on Sunday.