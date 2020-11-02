Week 8 brought us the first matchup between AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who traveled to take on the Ravens at M&T Stadium.

The Ravens were coming in well-rested after a bye week, in hopes of handing Ben Roethlisberger his first loss of the season. Unfortunately, the Ravens were unable to do so and the Steelers won 28-24, moving to 7-0 in the league and putting some distance between the two in the division race.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's intense game.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers got lucky

The Ravens were called for several crucial pass-interference penalties that allowed the Steelers' drives to stay alive.

Two of those calls came in the middle of the fourth quarter, which helped set up the game-sealing touchdown by Steelers rookie Chase Claypool.

Big Ben to @ChaseClaypool for a @Steelers TD! Pittsburgh re-takes the lead with less than 8 minutes left in the game.



— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020

The Steelers' win was mostly due to their defense, which had two interceptions, four sacks and forced four fumbles. Roethlisberger and Co. were able to capitalize on those turnovers, but the referees during the game were certainly on their side as well.

4. The Baltimore Ravens' defense is still good

While the Ravens' defensive numbers cannot live up to what the Pittsburgh Steelers accomplished, they were still able to limit the Steelers' offense well despite the scoring.

Roethlisberger was held to just 182 passing yards and sacked twice, while running back James Conner was only allowed 47 rushing yards. In terms of receiving, JuJu Smith-Schuster was the leading receiver with seven receptions for 67 yards.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed 265 rushing yards and 208 receiving yards to Baltimore, almost half of which Willie Snead had with 106 receiving yards. The Steelers just traded for Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, who could be of help in the run defense department.

3. Lamar Jackson must improve his performance

Another reason for the Ravens' loss to the Steelers was Lamar Jackson and his performance on Sunday. Jackson threw two interceptions in the game, including a pick-six on the opening drive.

PICK-6!



Robert Spillane to the house for the @Steelers!



— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020

Jackson had not thrown two interceptions in a game since Week 5 of 2019, which was coincidentally against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The reigning league MVP was also responsible for three of the four fumbles the team had during the game, including a fumble on the potential game-winning drive.

Considering the team was coming off a bye week, the Ravens should have been ready for everything. Hopefully this was simply an off day for Jackson, and he will bounce back against the Colts in Week 9.