NFL: 5 takeaways from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 win over the Carolina Panthers

Week 10 in the NFL featured the second divisional game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As expected, the Buccaneers won convincingly, beating the Panthers 46-23.

In the process, Tampa Bay returned to winning ways after last week's devastating loss against the New Orleans Saints. On that note, here are five takeaways from Sunday's NFL game.

Five takeaways from Tampa Bay Buccaneers's NFL Week-10 win over Carolina Panthers

With their win over the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 7-3 for the season. Let us have a look at five takeaways from the game.

#5 Antonio Brown gets more attention in his second game back

While the news of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown being involved in more off-field issues came after his game on Sunday, he certainly got more attention against the Panthers.

Brown had seven receptions for 69 yards against Carolina, including one great catch in the fourth quarter as seen below.

Antonio Brown with a heck of a catch on 3rd down.pic.twitter.com/dHDbgwn5jL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 15, 2020

Brown has quickly placed himself in the Buccaneers' lineup as WR3 for Tom Brady alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Advertisement

If no legal implications occur because of his supposed behavior that was reported in the last NFL game, he could certainly be pivotal for the Buccaneers to reach the Superbowl.

#4 Jason Pierre-Paul is still a threat in defense

It is incredible to see the impact defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has had on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense. One particular aspect that stood out in Sunday's NFL game was when linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul dropped back to cover for an interception.

Moreover, JPP had one sack and two tackles in the game as well. At the age of 31, Jason Pierre-Paul continues to be a threat in the defensive line regardless of his accident.

This was JPP's first NFL interception since 2013, which says a lot about the veteran.

Advertisement

#3 DJ Moore continues to be underrated

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers have found a gem in receiver DJ Moore. While the Panthers did sign Robby Anderson in this off-season to give Bridgewater more help, Moore has also come up at the same time.

In the NFL game against the Buccaneers, Moore had four receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown, including one amazing play as seen below.

Once running-back Christian McCaffrey gets healthy, Bridgewater could certainly have an underrated supporting cast around him. They need to get him a better offensive line.

#2 Carolina Panthers need a better RB2

McCaffrey is nursing several injuries, which makes him doubtful for the rest of the NFL season.

The Panthers have also had a question mark on the running-back depth. While Mike Davis has been the primary running-back since McCaffrey was out, he hasn't been as effective in the run-game.

The Panthers have utilized Rodney Smith in the run-game, but outside that, Bridgewater is seen running with the ball too.

It's certainly clear that the Panthers need a better running back alongside McCaffrey in situations like this. Davis has had his moments, but he has been largely limited for the most part.

Advertisement

#1 Ronald Jones is a beast

The biggest highlight on Sunday in the NFL was running-back Ronald Jones II and his 98-yard rushing touchdown.

.@rojo takes it 98 yards to the 🏡🤯



📺: #TBvsCAR on FOX pic.twitter.com/wKtmobLch4 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 15, 2020

Rojo was not done for the day, however. He had 23 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown at the end of the game, which was a career-high for him.

Despite a fumble in the beginning of the NFL game, Ronald Jones made sure he had some redemption. He is not expected to to slow down any time soon.