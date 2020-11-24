Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were certainly having nightmares coming into Week 11 of the NFL 2020 season, as they faced the Tennessee Titans, against whom they lost horribly last season in the divisional round.

NFL 2020: Five takeaways from the Tennessee Titans' Week-11 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens

In what turned out to be a thrilling game that went to overtime, the Titans handed the Ravens their fourth loss of the NFL season, winning 30-24.

On that note, here are the five takeaways from Sunday's thrilling NFL game.

#5 AJ Brown turning into another DK Metcalf

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill certainly has a good receiving core around him, but the one man to look out for is AJ Brown, who had four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown that looked like this:

AJ BROWN IS A CHEAT CODE 🤯



(via @Titans)pic.twitter.com/cy3UYOrB1S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2020

He missed not one, not two, but three tackles and a push from his teammate to get into the end zone. That has prompted many fans to compare him with Seattle Seahawks' receiver DK Metcalf who is known for his big size and toughness at the position.

Brown has been a reliable source for yards since joining the Titans last year in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Advertisement

#4 Dez Bryant finally gets some action

After being activated from the practice squad several weeks ago, veteran receiver Dez Bryant finally got some action on the field. Against the Titans, Bryant had four receptions for 28 yards.

Dez Bryant making plays today pic.twitter.com/ZkaXSOmpgz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2020

Dez Bryant has yet to make a big impact on the rather rush-heavy offense that the Ravens use. However, having him on the team certainly gives Lamar Jackson another weapon to use. Either way, it is good to see the veteran receiver back on the field after many seasons.

#3 Titans' defense got it done yet again

Regardless of the fight the Ravens were able to put up against the Titans, the latter's defense certainly stopped Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson was limited to 186 passing yards, with 17 of 29 completed passes for one touchdown and one pick. He has lately been limited in his passing game, and the Titans showed how even the run game couldn't get past them.

Advertisement

JK.Dobbins was limited to 70 yards in rushing with one touchdown. After him, Lamar had 51 rushing yards in 13 attempts.

It is safe to say that head coach John Harbaugh is relying heavily on the run game, as Lamar Jackson has not surpassed 300+ passing yards in the NFL this season.

#2 Will the Ravens survive into the postseason?

Baltimore have now lost three of their last four NFL games, with their losses coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and now the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens are seemingly allowing the Cleveland Browns to second place in the AFC North.

It is panic time for the team, as they have some seemingly easy games ahead of them. The Ravens take on the Steelers on Thanksgiving Day this week but have the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Cincinnati Bengals after that.

Outside of the Steelers game, that looks like five wins for the team. But would they be able to do it? Considering the fact that they lost to the Patriots, it will be interesting to see what they could come up with.

Advertisement

#1 Derrick Henry is a beast

Titans' running-back Derrick Henry is an absolute beast in the NFL. Not only did he score the game-winning touchdown in overtime with style, he did much more than that.

On Sunday, he had 28 rushes for 133 yards while handing the Ravens their fourth loss of the NFL season.

Derrick Henry literally handed the Ravens an L pic.twitter.com/r7Sjrv7Yx7 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 22, 2020

If the Ravens' defensive line could not stop him, no NFL defense can possibly stop this man right now from scoring in every game. Do not expect him to slow down any time soon.