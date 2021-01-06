NFL: 5 unbelievable Tom Brady stats

Throughout his NFL career, Tom Brady has set numerous records. He has done almost everything that can be done as an NFL quarterback. There are five stats Brady has accomplished that will make any NFL fan hop on Google and make sure that they are accurate.

Here are the 5 stats that Tom Brady has produced that will have fans scratching their heads.

5. Tom Brady went 11-9 as a high school starting QB

Tom Brady did not start on his high school football team until his junior year. He wouldn't have started then, but the starting quarterback quit to focus on basketball. Brady had only seen time on the junior varsity team that went 0-8. His junior and senior years, Tom Brady would post a 6-4 record and a 5-5 record, missing the playoffs both seasons.

4. Brady has more Super Bowl Rings than John Elway, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Peyton Manning combined

If we were to add all the Super Rings of Elway, Favre, Marino and Manning all together they would fall one short of Tom Brady. The four quarterbacks have a combined total of five Super Bowl rings. Three out of the four are Hall-of-Famers and Peyton Manning is on his way this year. Brady has six Super Bowl rings.

Check out Tom Brady with the snazzy full hand of Super Bowl rings. #Patriots #GOAT #TB12 pic.twitter.com/0oeB8z8kkG — Kevin Tame Jr. (@Kevin_Tame) June 10, 2017

3. Tom Brady has more regular seasons wins than the Houston Texans franchise

Tom Brady is 230-69 as a starter in the NFL; his 230 wins tops the Houston Texans franchise. Houston Texans came to the NFL in 2002 and have been in for 19 seasons. In those 19 seasons they have played five more games than Brady.

Houston Texans have a record of 135-169. This puts Tom Brady 95 wins ahead of the Houston Texans franchise. Brady began to start for the New England Patriots one year before the Texans came to the NFL.

2. Tom Brady has more passing touchdowns in his career than the Jacksonville Jaguars do in 26 years in the NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars joined the NFL in 1995. Since joining the NFL the Jaguars have passed for 517 total touchdowns. Tom Brady made his first start in the 2001 NFL Season. He has passed for 581 total passing touchdowns and counting. Playing five less years than the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brady has thrown 64 more touchdowns than their entire franchise.

1. Tom Brady's 30 playoff wins are more than 28 other NFL Franchises

Brady has won 30 NFL playoff games not counting this year. If he were to win all three NFC playoff games and the Super Bowl he would have more NFL playoff wins than 29 NFL franchises. The way it stands right now the only teams ahead of Tom Brady in NFL Playoff wins are the Dallas Cowboys (35), Pittsburgh Steelers (35), Green Bay Packers (34) and San Francisco 49ers (31).

Tom Brady waking up to Chase Young calling him out pic.twitter.com/2uEl5uUKdd — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) January 4, 2021

We cannot add the New England Patriots because if you take away Tom Brady's 30 playoff wins. They will have a measly 7 playoff wins in their team history. Tom Brady has a chance to tie the 49ers with a win against Washington and pass them with a win in the Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs.