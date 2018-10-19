NFL: Analysis of the Cleveland Browns chances vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Melvin Gordon scoring one of three touchdowns

Last Sunday was hands-down the worst performance of the season for the Browns. Offensively, they were ineffective throwing the ball and had no running game whatsoever. Defensively, they were gashed to the bone both in the air and on the ground.

Though this was their first loss at home this season, it was also their ugliest by far. This young team must put this in the rearview, as they must gear up and head down to Florida to take on the Buccaneers. What must this young team do to overcome this ugly loss and get back into the win column?

A rebound game for the #1 draft pick

Early draft picks must handle the pressure of NFL football

Rookie quarterbacks are going to have some rough games, it comes with the territory. Last Sunday was the worst loss of his career, as admitted by the man himself.

With a completion rate of 48 percent and two interceptions, Mayfield looked noticeably perturbed from nearly beginning to end. Passes he usually made easily were either too short or too high. Rolling his ankle early in the game didn't help matters either, nor did the five sacks that the offensive line gave up.

However, Mayfield has a chance to bounce back against one of the worst passing defences in the league. Baker has never been short of confidence, and he will need that to carry over to this Sunday's matchup if he hopes to avenge his painful performance.

Callaway must step up

With Rashard Higgins out, the Browns are anaemic at the wide receiver position.

Part of the reason why Mayfield struggled on Sunday was that the receivers simply could not get open. While David Njoku did grab seven receptions and a touchdown, Jarvis Landry was rendered ineffective with only two receptions for eleven yards.

That leaves Antonio Callaway, who continues to struggle to catch the ball in crucial moments. Callaway is this team's deep threat, but it is pointless if he cannot be relied upon on a consistent basis. Going against a very vulnerable Bucs defence, Callaway has an opportunity to prove himself on Sunday.