"I'm taking the best deal because I don't value him" - NFL analyst believes Russell Wilson's exit won't hurt Seahawks  

Russell Wilson's potential exit from the Seattle Seahawks will not hurt the franchise, according to former wide receiver and current NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson.

With the quarterback's situation murky at best, the offseason could be a defining one for Seattle's No. 3.

Johnson was on ESPN's KLM Show with Max Kellerman and Mike Tannenbaum and stated that if the Seahawks do trade their star quarterback, it is because they do not value him as they once did.

If a trade is made in the conference (NFC), that signals that the Seahawks think they will not be hurt by the 33-year-old in the off-chance the two teams meet in the playoffs. Johnson went on to say that he would be taking the best deal available, which could come from the New Orleans Saints.

“If I’m Seattle and I think that Russell Wilson isn’t good anymore, then I can move him to New Orleans Mike,” Johnson said. “I could go and get those couple first-round picks from the New Orleans Saints because he [Wilson] can’t hurt us."

“He can’t hurt us because he is not what we thought he was but in this situation, I’m taking the best deal from whatever team because I don’t value Russell Wilson, that’s why I am willing to allow him to move on from the Seattle Seahawks and then when you look at it, he helps any team in a bad quarterback situation,” he finished.

Could Seattle trade Russell Wilson?

Without a doubt they could, if the right offer comes in. The Seahawks will have to think the grass is greener without their No. 3 to even contemplate a trade. The 33-year-old was 6-8 as a starter this season, throwing 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month with a finger injury that will likely require surgery, sources tell @JFowlerESPN Breaking: The Seahawks are bracing for Russell Wilson to miss at least a month with a finger injury that will likely require surgery, sources tell @JFowlerESPN. https://t.co/PfvqkxKXpx

He suffered a finger injury against the Rams in Week 5 and was expected to miss between four and eight weeks, but he only missed three. However, since returning from a nasty finger injury, he wasn't the same player.

Constant miscues, overthrown balls and missing wide open targets, something that normally never happens, pointed to the 33-year-old not being 100 percent.

David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc @ProFootballDoc Gets the PI but @DangeRussWilson first "deep" ball is not his best spiral. With the middle finger injury, grip will especially affect deep ball accuracy as we discussed coming in. Gets the PI but @DangeRussWilson first "deep" ball is not his best spiral. With the middle finger injury, grip will especially affect deep ball accuracy as we discussed coming in. https://t.co/m0GPv2mOCL

With his form declining, many have thought that Seattle could move off their franchise quarterback and look to the future with draft picks. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but the future of the Super Bowl champ is in limbo.

Several teams will no doubt be interested in his services, so the offseason is shaping up to be an exciting one. With Aaron Rodgers and his playing future under the spotlight along with Wilson's, there could be plenty of movement over the coming weeks and months. Buckle up.

Edited by Piyush Bisht