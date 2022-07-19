"He's gonna grow into that role" - NFL analyst equates Patriots QB Mac Jones' situation to that of Tom Brady

Mac Jones is looking to break the mold of Alabama quarterbacks who have struggled at the professional level following a successful college career with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

︎Pierce D. @patsdowney In the 2021/2022 season, Mac Jones had more Yards/Attempt than Josh Allen.



On ESPN's KJM (Keyshawn, JWill & Max), Keyshawn Johnson projected a potential Pro Bowl appearance for Jones in Year 4. However, he also said that he'd be "starting to smell" like a Pro Bowler in his third year after subtle improvement this upcoming fall.

Like Tom Brady in the beginning of his career, Johnson noted that the defense has the responsibility to carry the day in the early going.

"Yeah, but the thing that New England had back then, is we talked about Willie Mcginest borderline-type Hall of Fame guy, Ty Law Hall of Fame guy, but that defense in the early stages of Brady's career, it was all about the defense. And then eventually, as Brady got a little bit older, sort of kind of like a Mac Jones situation, he's gonna grow into that role.

"And as he grows into that role, I'm sure the training wheels will come off. Year one, I'm not asking you to do much. Year two, I need you to take a step. Year three, I need you to start smelling like a pro bowl at the door, Pro Bowl type player and year four, it's all you."

Watch Keyshawn Johnson talking about Mac Jones here:

Mac Jones could breakout this coming season with improved diet and health

A key point of improvement this past offseason for the second-year starter Mac Jones has been his diet, which has long been criticized, dating back to his days of dominance at Alabama.

Off-Season Andrew @Patriots_Andrew Mac Jones is going to make everyone who’s spent the last year calling him a low ceiling QB & saying his arm is too weak look pretty stupid this season.



Anyone saying that either hasn’t actually watched him or just can’t admit he’s going to be really good.

According to Jones, he fixed his body and now feels more comfortable and healthier overall. This has been achieved after working on all aspects of his fitness throughout the spring and summer.

"I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I want to improve. I made significant strides. Fixing my body, feeling comfortable, feeling healthier and better. At the end of the day, you're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined the best you can."

The Patriots are a popular pick to compete against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East this coming season. This is the case even though the Miami Dolphins were the biggest spenders in the division this past offseason.

