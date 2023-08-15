Deshaun Watson's wildest dream in 2023 will be to duplicate the same level of success that Nick Chubb has seen in his career. In other words, he wants to be a leading player at his position like Chubb. However, at least one analyst is a bit more hesitant to buy in on the quarterback.

Speaking on First Take, NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin poured cold water on the quarterback's prospects when predicting his performance on the most important part of the field:

"I'm going to say Nick Chubb. And I know what you're thinking. 'Well, Deshaun Watson, right? He's now another year into the system. He's going to feel more comfortable. They're going to spread the ball around.' But will they?"

She went on, naming the running back:

"Here's my thing. When I think of Fantasy [Football], who are you giving the ball to in the red zone? You know what? When all else fails, I trust in Nick Chubb. I trust in those legs. So, in redzone plays, I think this Browns offense will still lean on Nick Chubb, especially with Kareem Hunt not there."

Revisiting Nick Chubb's career ahead of first true season under Deshaun Watson

Nick Chubb at Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Buying into the running back to continue exploding is a safe bet, based on his career production on a yearly basis. In his five-year career, he's rushed for at least 990 yards in every single season.

Unlike many running backs, his rookie year was not his best in the league. Instead, one could argue that his most recent year was his best.

In 302 attempts, he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of the year, averaging about 5.0 yards per carry. Put simply, perhaps aside from Derrick Henry, most fans would agree that Chubb is the best pure rusher in the sport heading into 2023.

Of course, the new worry creeping into the equation as the Deshaun Watson era unfolds is his availability. After racking up 1,210 total attempts and seemingly a similar number of hits at full speed, the human body begins to break down. At 27 years old, he's reaching the typical point where most franchise backs get their first big setback.

However, a lucky few manage to remain at least a 1000-yard rusher into their 30s. Will Nick Chubb dodge the injury bug for at least one more season?

