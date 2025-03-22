NFL analyst gives clear verdict on whether Shedeur Sanders possesses elite QB traits like Patrick Mahomes

Shedeur Sanders will make the jump from college to the NFL in 2025. Sanders' performances with the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes make him one of the highly touted prospects going into the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Ahead of the draft, veteran NFL analyst Todd McShay has given a clear verdict on whether Shedeur Sanders possesses the elite traits to excel at quarterback like Patrick Mahomes. McShay said:

"I think he's (Shedeur) going to be a solid to good starter. I don't think he has the traits to be, you know, in the elite class, when we start talking about the Patrick Mahomes and the Josh Allen's and and some of the names that we all know, Joe burrow, Lamar Jackson, so l think what you're looking at is a quarterback who when protected, when playing on schedule."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran draft analyst continued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He's a brilliant processor as a passer, and he's fun to watch in terms of his just the way he layers the football, his anticipation as a passer."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's clear that while Todd McShay believes that Shedeur Sanders is decent enough to become a regular starter in the league, it's unlikely that the Buffaloes' standout will progress to that elite level quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are all perennial Pro Bowlers and MVP-caliber superstars. It'll take more than just elite processing for Sanders to reach that level of dominance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Which teams are projected to draft Shedeur Sanders?

Despite being one of the most talked about prospects in recent draft history, Shedeur Sanders is remaining calm ahead of the draft. There are two major teams that mock drafts have linked him to.

Sports Illustrated has the Seattle Seahawks drafting Sanders while Yahoo Sports, ESPN and CBS Sports has Sanders going to the New York Giants. The Seahawks have the 18th overall pick in the draft while the Giants have the third overall pick.

Sports Illustrated sees Sanders as the ideal long-term solution for the Seahawks once they move on from Sam Darnold's recently signed three-year contract. ESPN, Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports see the Giants pairing Sanders with Malik Nabers to create a frightening QB-WR duo for the next decade or so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place