NFL Analyst names 1 QB who is under more pressure than Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

The NFL playoffs are a time when star players simply can't crack under pressure. If they do, it's time to go home. Some might argue that the Wild Card round is one in which the pretenders are weened out quickly to get down to the real championship hopefuls. Fans and analysts alike know that the weight of expectation is increasingly felt by star players as the prospect of a Super Bowl draws near.

ESPN's Bart Scott appeared on Get Up Thursday morning with a list of the top five NFL players under the most pressure this weekend in the playoffs. Fans may think stars like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady would show up at the top. But that was not the case as Scott listed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the top spot.

"Man it's Josh Allen. If not now, then when? $250 million, Daboll, his coordinators are probably going to be leaving him, you know, so he's probably going to, you know learn from other people. But they've given him everything that he needs, right they went out and got him a number one receiver, they went out and got him a veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Now this is the time." - remarked Scott

Scott then went on to speak about Allen's impending matchup against Patrick Mahomes as well as their past encounters, stating that the Bills quarterback is under the most pressure between the two.

"They paid him his $250 million. They felt that he could be the difference when he had to go against Patrick Mahomes and he's gonna have to prove that. I think that's the player under the most pressure to win now."

It is hard to argue with Scott's take given the massive contract Allen signed and the fact he led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game a year ago. Losing against the Kansas City Chiefs once again would be a massive disappointment and would have Bills fans wondering if it was a mistake to pay Allen.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Per Over The Cap, Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes will be the first playoff matchup between the NFL’s 2 highest-paid players (by APY) in at least the last 10 seasons Per Over The Cap, Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes will be the first playoff matchup between the NFL’s 2 highest-paid players (by APY) in at least the last 10 seasons

Other NFL stars under immense pressure

The rest of Scott's list included Rodgers, Mike Evans, Matthew Stafford and Derrick Henry.

Rodgers has the unique pressure of trying not suffering an earlyplayoff exit in what should be another MVP season. A similar angle is true for Stafford after he finally got his first career postseason win. Losing in the Divisional Round would turn a special season into just another one in the history books for both men.

Evans faces the pressure of being Brady's top receiver once again. Not having Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown left a void on offense, Evans filled it nicely last week. The Buccaneers wideout recorded nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. He will now try to replicate that success against a tough Los Angeles Rams secondary.

Henry faces pressure just by getting back on the field. He missed half the season with an injury and is just now returning following the Tennessee Titans' first-round bye. A poor performance would make his return far too forgettable after he worked so hard to make it back.

PFF @PFF Which Divisional Round matchup are you the most excited for? Which Divisional Round matchup are you the most excited for? https://t.co/JDBliGaYFe

Allen is still a key figure in this NFL postseason, and with him under center, the Bills are expected to be a top contender in the AFC. However, should he falter against Kansas City, the Bills organization's faith in him may start to wane.

