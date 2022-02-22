NFL analyst explains the most likely trade scenario involving Aaron Rodgers

An NFL analyst has outlined a trade framework that involves quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac stated that the Green Bay quarterback should work with the Packers front office to create a smooth path for a trade to the franchise of his selection.

It’s important to note that Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in his deal. This ensures he’ll be in a set of circumstances that won’t make him retire in lieu of reporting to his new team.

Here's what Ginnitti had to say:

"Pre-June 1st, the Packers will take on a $26.8 million dead cap hit this year, freeing up $19.8M of cap space. However, if post-June 1st, the team will take on $19.1 million of the 2022 dead cap and $7.6 million of the 2023 dead cap, clearing $27.5 million of space this season."

Whatever team the 38-year-old joins would take on a 1 year, $27.5M non-guaranteed contract right away. The contract will be transformed into a new multi-year extension at or near the time of the trade. Ginnitti continued:

Ginnitti also presents what could happen in the likelihood of another situation: Rodgers retiring from the league:

"Rodgers retires from the NFL. Green Bay drops his $27.5M salary down to the minimum $1.12M, and carries him as an active roster player until June 1st, after which they place him on the reserve/retired list for the remainder of 2022. This process keeps his dead cap hit split as $19.1M for 2022, $7.6M for 2023."

Two likely trade destinations for Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

Should Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst work with the four-time NFL MVP on a trade, there are some very viable and likely suitors. The first team would be the Denver Broncos as they hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach this year.

Moreover, Denver has two young wide receivers in 26-year-old Courtland Sutton and 22-year-old Jerry Jeudy. It also seems unlikely that the team will re-sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as he was on a one-year, $4,437,000 deal.

Another team would be the Miami Dolphins, although they have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on their roster. There were rumors that Miami was in the market for quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

With a young receiver in Jaylen Waddle and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, would the Dolphins trade for Rodgers to replace Tua in 2022?

The biggest possible question this offseason is where will the 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller be in 2022? That answer could come sooner rather than later.

Edited by LeRon Haire

