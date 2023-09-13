NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers to play for Jets in 2024 after devastating Achilles injury in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers' NFL story might have ended at MetLife Stadium on September 11th, 2023. On the other hand, it might not.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt went all-in, predicting No. 8 to be back in the saddle at least for 2024. Here's how he put it:

"I strongly, strongly believe that Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets quarterback next year. I think he is coming back. I think he will rehab... I do not think he's retiring... I think he's about overcoming obstacles, doing things on his terms."

He continued, explaining that he believes the quarterback's mind is already made up:

"I think he decided in that blue tent that he will be coming back next year. And when we are sitting here in September next year, I believe Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for New York Jets in 2024."

Aaron Rodgers' injury spotlights two big changes needed for Jets ahead of 2024

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

They got Aaron Rodgers, but the team is already far from complete. It only took four plays for it to become painfully obvious for fans, but the offensive line needs a complete overhaul. Fans saw that Rodgers was running for his life on every play of his Jets career.

It also wasn't a surprise for the team, as pundits expressed concerns about the unit throughout August. Even in Hard Knocks, the offensive line was spotlighted as arguably the only source of conflict on an otherwise star-studded roster.

The other change fans are calling for is an overhaul of the field. As of right now, it's an artificial turf instead of a normal grass field. The turf allows the field to be repurposed easier for other events and it also takes less upkeep than a traditional surface that requires water.

Players like Odell Beckham Jr. and David Bakhtiari have expressed concerns about the surface, blaming it for injuries.

Odell Beckham suffered an ACL tear on the artificial playing surface in Sofi Stadium when the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Only just now has he logged his first statline in a regular season or postseason game since.

