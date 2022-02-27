"I kind of laughed" - NFL analyst mocks Aaron Rodgers over his recent IG post 

NFL analyst and sports personality Colin Cowherd discussed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his recent post on Instagram. On his podcast, Cowherd discussed the Packers quarterback and how he’s become a high IQ, low EQ (emotional quotient) person:

"I do have to talk about the Aaron Rodgers Instagram rambling. Listen. After the Super Bowl, there's about a three-week period. Before we get to NFL free agency, it is a very dry period. Now, the Superbowl used to be the first week of February...now it's the second, which actually shaves a week of despair off for talk show hosts radio or TV ."

Cowherd continued on to speak about his true feelings for the four-time NFL MVP:

"But there's no question if Aaron Rodgers dropped this in the middle of the regular season on a Monday or a Tuesday. It wouldn't get nearly as much play as it does now. We need content. But I do think it's interesting with Aaron. Aaron increasingly to me has become high IQ low EQ guy-emotional quotient.”

Cowherd noted that he kind of laughed when looking at the four-time MVP’s IG post, saying it bordered on something from the American digital media company and newspaper organization The Onion:

“Never married, no kids, short relationships, nearing 40...Bill Simmons and I talked about this. You get a little weird, you know. It's a little Bill Maher, it's a little Keith Olbermann...never married, no kids, not sure if you have pets, not necessarily steady relationships. You kind of do what you want to do. Aaron Rodgers goes for a 12-day cleanse. If I call my wife and say, 'Hey, I'm gonna leave the kids and all the animals in the house for 12 days?'"

Colin Cowherd humorously continued on with an example of how his own wife would react if he said some of the things that Rodgers has.

"I'm gonna go cleanse. Yeah, she'd say go cleanse at your nearest attorney's office. It's a different life for Aaron Rodgers than Tom Brady or Peyton Manning and when I read that IG post, I kind of laughed. I thought it almost read like something from The Onion. The idea of Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, or Tom Brady...with big families and dropping that 12-day cleanse is really hard to relate to.”

What did Aaron Rodgers say in his gratitude IG Post?

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback recently posted on his IG page to his two million followers the people and things that he’s grateful for.

He mentions actress Shailene Woodley, with whom he is rumored to either have broken up with as well as perhaps gotten back together, teammates Randall Cobb, Jordan Love, and David Bakhtiari. He ended the post with a message to all those who read his post:

“To everyone else, spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace.”

With the 38-year-old signal-caller's future in Green Bay up in the air, it looks as though he is reflecting upon his life, both on and off the field.

Edited by LeRon Haire