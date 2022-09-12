"I don't know if there's anything you can do about it now" - NFL analyst worried about Patriots offense after horror show vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and their 2022 season got off to a rough start, to say the least, losing to the Miami Dolphins. New England's offense only mustered one touchdown in the game, a touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery. NFL analyst Chris Simms shared his thoughts on New England's offense versus the Dolphins, saying he's unsure if anything can be done about it now:

"Well, it's not. I'm going to say it's probably just right, honestly. And that's not disrespect to either Coach Joe Judge or Matt Patricia, who I think the world of. But this is just new to them, and I don't know if there's anything you can't do anything about it now."

Simms concluded his point by saying:

"It's like, hey, I'd like to go back in time and go, Why didn't you get an offensive coordinator way back when? But the offense was iffy throughout the pre-season and it didn't look great today either. There were issues across the board and Mac Jones now is banged up. So it's just an interesting formula."

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox if you had no idea what the Patriots coaching situation was, you'd say they look like a team without an offensive coordinator. it's feeling incredibly close to worst case scenario vibes if you had no idea what the Patriots coaching situation was, you'd say they look like a team without an offensive coordinator. it's feeling incredibly close to worst case scenario vibes

Longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left this offseason to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead of hiring an offensive coordinator, head coach Bill Belichick gave the offensive duties to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Patricia and Judge running the Patriots offense

Neither Patricia nor Judge have ever been offensive playcallers in their NFL coaching careers. Patricia was an offensive assistant in 2004 for the Patriots and the assistant offensive line coach a year later. Judge spent one season as a wide receivers coach in 2019 before taking the New York Giants head coaching job the following year.

Patricia is coaching both the offensive line and is the offensive playcaller for New England. Judge is coaching the quarterbacks and is an offensive assistant. Under Belichick, the Patriots have scored seven points or less just 11 times and have scored less than 10 points 16 times.

Seems doubtful this will end up well. The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt Patricia, according to @RapSheet Seems doubtful this will end up well. The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt Patricia, according to @RapSheet Seems doubtful this will end up well.

Let's see if the offense can improve, with week one in the books.

