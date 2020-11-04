NFL: The impact of Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay's hip injury

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay injured his hip in last Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He's expected to miss at least one week, possibly longer.

According to reports, the 26-year-old playmaker might be a candidate for short-term Injured Reserve, which would put him on the shelf for at least three games.

Missing Golladay for any length of time would put a significant damper on the Detroit Lions' hopes of making the playoffs in the NFC. He already missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, and the Lions lost both of those games against division rivals Chicago and Green Bay.

Since returning to the lineup, Golladay has provided the big-play ability quarterback Matthew Stafford sorely needs, averaging just over 20 yards per catch in his last three games before Sunday.

Golladay's injuries come at the worst time for the Detroit Lions WR

This injury-ravaged season comes at an inopportune time for the receiver, who is on the final year of his rookie contract and seeking a big pay day, whether it comes from the Detroit Lions or another team.

The Lions were in discussions with Golladay’s representatives before the season started about a contract extension, but they were not able to finalize terms in September.

There have been conflicting reports about just how close the extension was to getting done. According to reports, the fourth-year receiver appeared to be confident that something would be agreed to in mid-October, but his latest injury might put that certainty into some question.

Even before Sunday’s game, there were rumors* about whether Golladay intentionally missed a practice/walkthrough leading up to the Colts game. Speculation ensued about whether it was related to the contract, or gossip that Detroit Lions’ brass was considering trading him to the New York Giants ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The good news for Detroit Lions fans is that their schedule in the next month is not especially difficult, so they could tread water until Golladay returns. They play the Vikings, Washington, Panthers and Texans in their next four games, and may not feel the need to rush their star receiver back if they are hanging in the middle of the playoff race without him.

In the two games Golladay missed to open the year, it was tight end T.J. Hockenson who led the team in receiving, with a total of nine catches for 118 yards in those contests. Additionally, the former Iowa star pulled down seven catches for 65 yards against the Colts, perhaps a preview of things to come without Golladay.

Fantasy football impact of Golladay's injury

As the tight end position in fantasy football is quite shallow this year, giving Hockenson a look for however long Golladay is out might not be a bad idea. There are many fantasy owners scrambling after the injury to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro TE George Kittle, and this could be a temporary band-aid to stop the bleeding.

Also, look for veteran receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to step up for the Detroit Lions while receiver Marvin Hall could provide more of a deep threat to keep the defense honest. Hall broke out against Indianapolis, with four catches for 113 yards.