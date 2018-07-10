NFL and marijuana: The tumultuous relationship

Martellus Bennett

Retired tight end, Martellus Bennett recently made the news when he publicly estimated the percentage of NFL players who use marijuana.

“I want to say about 89%,” Bennett said on a Bleacher Report podcast hosted by Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe.

He then went on to explain the reason behind the figure - quoting it as an alternative to avoid painkillers and other prescription drugs. Unlike the painkillers which have significant after-effects, marijuana is said to help regenerate and recover sore muscle.

While medical marijuana remains legal in multiple states that host NFL, the league continues to take an aggressive stance on the issue. Calling it unhealthy and addictive, Roger Goodell reaffirmed the league's stance. These comments by the NFL Commissioner were only naturally met with public ridicule.

The argument

While the hypocrisy is blatant, with the NFL being perfectly fine taking beer companies' money and comfortable with players consuming addictive painkillers - there have been multiple studies that contradict the Commissioner's statements.

And only earlier this year, the story of NFL running back Mike James broke out - bringing the marijuana debate back to the public fore. James publicly chose marijuana over pills, after he found out that 'his pain subsided' considerably.

While his career today lies in a limbo, he surely seems happy with his choice - claiming that he 'has a life to live'! Not one to be ashamed of his choice, James may well be the first active player to put his career on the line and take a stance on the substance debate.

Even team officials today have a lenient stance towards marijuana, with many said to not care about it as much as they used to. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is said to have privately advocated ending the league's prohibition.

Quotes from players and coaches on marijuana:

“I would like it to be like the other leagues and not test. It’s not a performance-enhancing drug.” – NFL Coach Bruce Arians (Arizona Cardinals), referring to cannabis in a recent interview on CBS Sports Radio

“If you look at Roger Goodell, every time he’s asked about (the marijuana issue) he always says, ‘We’re taking recommendations of our medical doctors.’ Well Roger, we don’t want to follow the science. We want you to lead the science.” – retired NFL player Marvin Washington in an interview with NY Daily News

“Marijuana’s already keeping the game afloat. Roughly half of those guys are already using it every week. They have to keep it a secret, though. If they get caught they get fined or suspended. It’s a really uncompassionate stance to take.” – retired NFL player Nate Jackson, via an interview with The Guardian

“I think all of the (sports) leagues are now appropriately focused on player training, structuring of the right parts of their body, player rehabilitation in the case of injury, player nutrition … (marijuana) should be a part of that conversation,” – retired NBA commissioner David Stern in an interview with UNINTERRUPTED

“I agree with David Stern with marijuana. You don’t have to actually make it 'Mary J' [or] 'Half Baked'. You don’t have to do it like that, but you could use the [chemical] properties in it to make a lot of people better. That’s something that Adam Silver has to do. That’s out of my control, but maybe legalizing marijuana.” – current NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, in an interview with ESPN

“So many guys would probably benefit from it and not take as many painkillers, which have worse long-term effects. So I would vote yes. I just think it makes sense.” – NBA player Blake Griffin, in an interview with Rolling Stone.