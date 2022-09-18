NFL Anytime TD Scorer Parlay: Darrell Henderson, Javonte, Williams, & Darren Waller | Week 2

NFL Anytime TD Scorer Parlay: Look for Javonte Williams to find the endzone in a mismatch

Many NFL teams put on disappointing performances last week, and some of those franchises will be a key focus in this article. This week they will all look to bounce back in a big way in some positive matchups. We expect several of their best offensive weapons to find the end zone too. If you want a great value touchdown scorer parlay, you've come to the right place. Below you will find one of the best parlay bets for this week's action.

Leg #1: Darrell Henderson Jr. Anytime TD

The distribution of snaps for the Los Angeles Rams running backs was very surprising in Week 1. Many expected Cam Akers to make a jump into the lead-back role to start the season, but that was not the case. Darrell Henderson seems to have carved out the early down and goalline work the the Rams' backfield this campaign. The Rams still have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, so we're not worried about last week's performance.

Sean McVay is one of the best playcallers in the NFL, and he faces a mediocre Atlanta Falcons defense that just blew the lead against the New Orleans Saints. Look for the Rams to dominate this one from start to finish. Henderson will have an extremely positive game script in this one, so expect him to find the endzone.

Leg #2: Javonte Williams Anytime TD

Last week was very frustrating to watch for Denver Broncos bettors and Javonte Williams fantasy owners. He fumbled on the goal line and couldn't cash in a touchdown as the team fell to the Seahawks. This was one of the major NFL storylines of Week 1. The Broncos will not overlook the Houston Texans, who tied with the Indianapolis Colts last week. Look for Javonte Williams to have a great game and find his way into the endzone, whether it be on the ground or through the air.

The young back out of North Carolina was one of the best rookie running backs in the league last season. He will still share the backfield with Melvin Gordon, but he has proven capable of being the featured back. The Broncos should be able to take care of business relatively easily, so the game script for Javonte Williams should be very positive. We're taking Williams to score his first TD of the season tomorrow.

Leg #3: Darren Waller Anytime TD

When healthy, Darren Waller is one of the best tight ends in the league. The Las Vegas Raiders' acquisition of Davante Adams may help Waller out more than people expect. With Adams receiving such a large target share last week, he will get a lot of attention from this poor Arizona secondary. The Cardinals may have one of the worst defensive units in the NFL. This leaves the door open for Darren Waller to have a lot of one-on-one opportunities with linebackers and safeties.

The Cardinals just allowed Travis Kelce to have a huge game in Week 1, so Waller can absolutely follow in Kelce's footsteps and put up some great numbers. Not only are we expecting him to have a good game, but we're going with him to find paydirt in this matchup.

