NFL Best Bets for Sunday: Picks, Predictions, & Betting Tips | NFL Week 2

NFL Best Bets for Week 2: Look for the Rams and the Colts to bounce back after losses last week

The NFL season is underway and Week 1 gave us all the action we were expecting. We had some exciting games, some blowouts, and some unexpected endings. Either way, football is back and sports bettors can rejoice. There's nothing better than locking in bets for a slate of NFL action and then watching it all day long. If you want betting action on tomorrow's slate, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for tomorrow's NFL games.

Bet #1: Los Angeles Rams & Indianapolis Colts Moneyline Parlay (-110 on FanDuel)

Both the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts have great matchups and opportunities to come away with victories tomorrow. Starting with the Colts, they will lean on reigning NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Heins to carry the offense on the ground. They have plenty of motivation to win this game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked them out of playoff contention last season. The Jaguars are a much improved team from last campaign, but the Colts are the better team and should have no problems coming away with a win on the road.

The Los Angeles Rams didn't play well last Thursday, but they now have a huge rest advantage over the Atlanta Falcons. The reigning Super Bowl Champions are 10-point favorites for a reason, and they shouldn't drop this game. No matter how badly they performed, the Rams have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Look for Matt Stafford and Allen Robinson to have much better chemistry this week.

Bet #2: New Orleans Saints ML (+120 on DraftKings) vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's very hard to bet against Tom Brady, but this is a situation where it makes a lot of sense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played well against a struggling Dallas Cowboys team, and still only managed to score 19 points. This will be a much more hostile and difficult environment to play in, as New Orleans are a division rival. The New Orleans Saints' offense will be much better than the Cowboys' offense they played just last week.

The Saints are coming off an emotional comeback win against the Falcons, and that could play well into their hands. Look for the Saints to try to take advantage of a banged-up Tampa Bay offensive line and get some pressure on Brady. With Chris Godwin out of this game, all eyes will be on Mike Evans. Evans will be shadowed by Marshon Lattimore, who has had a lot of success against him in his career. NFL fans have loved seeing these two go back-and-forth over the years.

We're going with the Saints to pull off the upset at home.

Bet #3: New England Patriots First Half ML (-120) vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers forced four turnovers from Joe Burrow in the first half of last week's game. This is not likely to occur again, as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense are much more conservative. Jones has recovered from an illness and a back injury sustained in Week 1 and is expected to start. The Steelers will be without one of the best players in the NFL, T.J. Watt. This is another hurdle to overcome as it may be hard to pressure the quarterback. Look for the Patriots to lean on their running game to control possession.

The Patriots defense also played pretty well last week given the talented offense they faced. These are two of the best coaches in the NFL, so it should be a fun game to watch. This seems to be great value for the Pats to lead at the half.

