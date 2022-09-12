3 Best rookies from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season ft. Jahan Dotson

The NFL is back, and all rookies selected in the 2022 draft got their first taste of action as the new season began this week. Week 1 is always an intriguing proposition, as teams try out new plays, players, and schemes.

Rookies are always looking to impress and show the NFL world that they are worthy of their draft picks and prove to their teammates and themselves that they belong in the pros.

Plenty of rookies balled out during Week 1. Here are three of the best rookie performances during the first week of the 2022 season.

#3 – Cade York

The Cleveland Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Despite some critics arguing that drafting a kicker that high wasn't smart, York proved them wrong immediately.

On his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers, York went 4/4 on field goals, including a game-winning 58-yard kick as time expired. He also kicked two extra points and was responsible for 14 of Cleveland's points in Week 1, displaying calmness under pressure ahead of his years.

#2 – Travon Walker

Travon Walker, the first-overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, let the world know why he was the first selection in Week 1 of 2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end had a sack on his debut and intercepted Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

Walker also forced a fumble and had seven total tackles. His athleticism was on show for all to see. If he can keep up this level, he'll be an All-Pro in no time.

#1 – Jahan Dotson

In the same game that had Walker, the Washington Commanders' rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson had arguably the best Week 1 performance among rookies in 2022.

Catching passes from Carson Wentz, Dotson may have only had 40 receiving yards, but he also caught two touchdowns—including the game-winner.

Dotson looks to be part of an excellent trio of receivers for Washington alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. If McLaurin and Samuel continue to draw coverage from CB1s, expect Dotson to continue to excel in this new offense.

