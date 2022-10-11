5 Best rookie performances of Week 5 of the 2022-23 NFL season ft. Breece Hall

Week 5 of the 2022-23 NFL season is in the books and the rookies are truly making their mark.

While some have taken time to embed into the pros, some rookies have hit the ground running and have looked like superstars since the beginning of the season.

On both sides of the ball, we have seen excellent performances from the 2022 NFL draft class, and here are the top five from Week 5.

#5 - Derek Stingley

Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley had arguably his best career game in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The third-overall pick from this year's draft had seven total tackles, as well as two passes defended. To top off his performance, he also intercepted a pass from Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

#4 - Tariq Woolen

The Seattle Seahawks may have lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen continues to impress.

After a pick-six a week ago, Woolen managed four tackles, one pass defended, one interception and also forced a fumble.

The fifth-round pick continues to turn heads, and leaves many wondering how he managed to fall all the way down to Round 5 of the draft.

#3 - Dameon Pierce

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce continues to impress fans during his maiden campaign.

In the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce had 26 carries for 99 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. An amazing 97 of his rushing yards came after contact.

Pierce also punched in the go-ahead touchdown for Houston in what turned out to be the game-winner.

The fourth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has cemented himself as the starter for Houston and a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

#2 - Sauce Gardner

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner further cemented his Defensive Rookie of the Year claims during their 40-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Gardner was excellent in the blowout win, grabbing his first career interception, as well as forcing a safety.

He also had five total tackles and one pass defended, allowing a passer rating of just 34.2.

To put that into context, opposing quarterbacks would be better off throwing the ball to the ground on every play, which would make their rating 39.6.

Sauce Gardner allowed a passer rating of 34.2 against the Dolphins.



The Dolphins QB would have had a better passer rating if he threw the ball into the ground every play (39.6).



DON'T THROW AT SAUCE 🗣

#1 - Breece Hall

Fellow New York Jets rookie Breece Hall was excellent during his breakout game against the Dolphins.

Hall rushed 18 times for 97 yards, as well as punching in his first NFL touchdown. On top of this, he has 100 extra receiving yards, having established himself as the top back for the Jets already. A true dual-threat running back is rare in today's NFL, and New York may have found a gem in Hall, who fell to them in Round 2 of the 2022 draft.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSOverreactionMonday Breece Hall is an ABSOLUTE WEAPON for the New York Jets Breece Hall is an ABSOLUTE WEAPON for the New York Jets#PMSOverreactionMonday https://t.co/jsRSFau9B4

