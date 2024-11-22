NFL betting expert predicts disastrous ending for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's time in Pittsburgh has been mixed. When he was first put into the lineup against the New York Jets, he could do no wrong. However, after a 4-0 start, his loss to the 2-8 Cleveland Browns in primetime was eye-opening for some. While Steelers fans and many others expect the team to bounce back, one betting analyst expects a torturous end for him to the year.

Speaking on a November 22 edition of "Get Up," NFL betting expert Joe Fortenberry predicted a 2-4 final stretch or worse to end Wilson's campaign.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Fortenberry: [00:10:06] "Their updated season win total is now 10.5. This is a bet where you can wager over or under 10.5 wins. I'd go under. That means at 8-3, we need them to go 2-4 or worse the rest of the way. Take a look at this schedule," he said.

"Does it get any harder for anybody in the NFL? Two with the Bengals, one with the Ravens that's on the road, the Eagles on the road, Christmas Day against Kansas City," he added. [00:10:26][20.3] Get Up

Of course, if the remainder of the season goes that terribly, the next logical question is if Mike Tomlin would consider making another swap at quarterback. Justin Fields already saw some snaps in the team's primetime loss to the Cleveland Browns and has proven that he isn't afraid to sit a starting quarterback with a winning record this season (Fields was benched with a 4-2 record).

Russell Wilson eyeing first playoff appearance since Covid-19

Russell Wilson at Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Despite the troubling loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is on pace in multiple ways to earn a playoff seed for the first time in nearly half a decade. The quarterback's last appearance in a win-or-go-home affair was in 2020. Wilson lost the Wild Card game to the Los Angeles Rams 20-30.

If Russell Wilson keeps his current 4-1 pace, he should have no trouble getting a home playoff game. If the Kansas City Chiefs hit a snag, he may even have a chance at the top seed in the AFC. If Russell Wilson, George Pickens and the rest of the squad were to win the AFC's top seed, it would be the first Wilson-led team to get a top seed in a conference since 2014, per NFL media.

However, considering Justin Fields' involvement this season, there would be an asterisk next to this one. Will the Steelers crater or rise?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.