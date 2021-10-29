NFL Betting Odds: 3 bets to place on Aaron Jones for tonight to score big money

The Green Bay Packers go into tonight's Thursday Night Football match against the Arizona Cardinals short-handed and need running back Aaron Jones to play a huge game.

Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have all been ruled out for tonight's game. Randall Cobb is expected to step up with the top three wide receivers unavailable, but there is no guarantee he will play well. Cobb has been relatively quiet for the last several weeks.

Robert Tonyan has recently been an enormous playmaking tight end for Green Bay, but he can't do it all on his own. Aaron Jones had a bad game last week and is bound to bounce back.

Aaron Jones has over 100 total yards in four games in 2021 and has scored over 20 fantasy football points in two of them. The Washington Football Team limited him to 39 total yards last week, but Jones will see plenty of targets and carries tonight against a solid Arizona defense.

If you're looking for some decent bets or parlays to cash in on tonight, here are three bets to place on Aaron Jones that give you a great chance at winning big.

Three Bets to Place on RB Aaron Jones for a chance at Big Money

#1 - First Touchdown Scorer

Oddmakers have Aaron Jones at +650 to score the first touchdown of the game tonight. If Green Bay receives the opening kickoff, the odds are significantly in your favor. Aaron Jones has scored six total touchdowns in 2021 but hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 3. Still, Jones is a dynamic player who can be a threat as a runner or receiver.

If Arizona gets the opening kickoff, the onus will be on Green Bay's defense to get a stop. Luckily, the Cardinals have only scored a touchdown on their first game drive twice this season. If the Packers can limit them to a field goal, Aaron Jones should warrant a decent payday at +650.

#2 - 1st Touchdown/MoneyLine

A preset parlay on FanDuel was set at +1400 for Aaron Jones to score the first touchdown and the Green Bay Packers winning the game tonight. Winning $1400 on a bet of $100 is a great deal, and this one is not entirely out of reach. Aaron Jones scoring the first touchdown is set at +650 and is very obtainable. The Packers winning the game is a bit more complicated, but not impossible.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense have to keep pace with Arizona's offense to stand a chance. If Green Bay's defense can slow down Kyler Murray, they should be able to make the game's final drive to decide who wins.

Aaron Jones or Robert Tonyan could break loose in the endzone and score the game-winning score.

#3 - Six Item Parlay

SJC @SJC_Capping 🏈 Thursday Night Football TD Props



Aaron Jones Receiving TD +180

Kyler Murray Rush TD +163

Robert Tonyan Receiving TD +163

Zach Ertz Receiving TD +194 🏈 Thursday Night Football TD Props Aaron Jones Receiving TD +180Kyler Murray Rush TD +163Robert Tonyan Receiving TD +163Zach Ertz Receiving TD +194

If you prefer a challenge and long parlays that need more than five odds to hit, here is one that pays out just over $780 on a $100 bet. It's not a bad parlay and could easily happen with Aaron Jones carrying the offense.

Aaron Jones Over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

Aaron Jones Over 64.5 rushing yards (-110)

Aaron Jones Under 15.5 rushing attempts (-136)

Aaron Jones with the Most Rushing Yards in the game (+120)

Over 51 Total Points in-game (-110)

Green Bay Packers spread +6.5 (-110)

Total Parlay - +778

