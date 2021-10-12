NFL Betting Odds: Top 5 Super Bowl favorites after Week 5

More than a month into the 2021 NFL season, we've seen the conferences take shape with teams emerging as potential Super Bowl contenders.

Super Bowl odds starting to change after Week 5

Here are the early betting odds for Super Bowl favorites, via VegasInsider.com.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)

The Buccaneers have looked every bit the part of the defending Super Bowl champions. The franchise’s lone slip up against the Los Angeles Rams hasn’t shaken their spot as the favorites to vie for a championship.

Star quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t shown any drop off in his play in his 22nd season, currently leading the league with 1,767 passing yards, second with 15 touchdown passes, and holding a 108.5 passer rating. Brady is coming off passing for 411 yards and five touchdowns, making him the oldest quarterback in league history to accomplish that feat in a single game.

With Brady showing no signs of slowing down, the Buccaneers are trending toward another special season.

#2 - Buffalo Bills (+600)

After suffering a disappointing loss in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills have rounded into form, winning their last four straight games. Buffalo are coming off an impressive road win in Week 5, topping the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20.

The Bills are every bit the real deal behind their stout defense and a highly productive offense led by star quarterback Josh Allen. The combination of those two factors should push the Bills toward potentially securing the best record in the AFC and deep into the playoffs.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

The Chiefs have stumbled through their first five games, holding a 2-3 record and falling to last place in the AFC West. However, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances will hinge on Patrick Mahomes’ performance.

Kansas City are certainly benefiting from having Mahomes under center along with a track record of reaching the last three AFC title games and the previous two Super Bowls. The play of the Chiefs defense is concerning, giving up a league-worst 32.6 points per contest.

However, Mahomes will be the ultimate determining factor for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances and the betting odds still show much confidence in that.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Let me say it RIGHT now! The CHIEFS are DONE! Let me say it RIGHT now! The CHIEFS are DONE! https://t.co/mCAqmxfszK

#4 - Los Angeles Rams (+800)

The Rams have lived up to the hype since acquiring Matthew Stafford over the offseason. The pairing of Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay has worked wonders for the Los Angeles offense. Stafford has found tremendous success as the anchor for the Rams offense as he’s currently third with 1,587 passing yards, tied for fifth with 12 touchdown passes, and holds a 113.2 passer rating.

Los Angeles have taken care of business, but the pathway ahead of facing NFC West division opponents five more times and tough outside division opponents (Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans) will show how legitimate they are as Super Bowl contenders.

#5 - Green Bay Packers (+1200)

After an embarrassing Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Packers bounced back by grabbing four straight wins. It hasn’t been a smooth ride, but Green Bay are in full control of the NFC North.

Rodgers’ production isn’t up to his usual standards as of late, but his steady play has pushed the Packers toward the fast track of another NFC North division title. Stiff challenges still lie ahead against the Rams, the Chiefs, the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, but a Super Bowl appearance isn't out of the question.

